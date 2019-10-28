EU delegation meets PM ahead of planned J-K visit

NEW DELHI: A delegation of over 25 European Union MPs on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ahead of their planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources have said.

The delegation was briefed about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from across the border, they said.

The delegation of EU members of parliament will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening. (agencies)