Essential to ensure Afghanistan territory not used to spread terrorism: PM Modi at UNGA

New York [US], Sept 25: Noting that the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities.

“Today, the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in the world. In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis of development,” PM Modi said while addressing the UNGA.

“It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities,” he added.

The Prime Minister said there is a need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.

He also said that people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help that should be provided to them.

“We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help,” he said.

PM Modi said the world has for the past one-and-a-half years is facing the worst pandemic of the past 100 years and paid his tributes to all those who lost their lives in COVID-19.

“For the last-one-and-half years, the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic it has seen in a hundred years. I pay my tributes to all those who have lost their lives in a dangerous pandemic and I express condolences to their families,” PM Modi said. (Agencies)