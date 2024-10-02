Escalating Tensions In West Asia: India Calls For Restraint By All Sides

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: In its first reaction to fresh escalation of tensions in West Asia, India on Wednesday called for restraint by all sides and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension.

India’s comments came a day after Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit.

New Delhi said it is deeply concerned over the escalating security situation in West Asia and called for addressing all issues through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

“We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy,” it said in a statement. (Agencies)