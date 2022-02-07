Erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 7: Fresh snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while rain lashed the plains on Monday as the weather office has forecast inclement weather during the next 24 hours.

“Fresh snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh on Monday. Gulmarg recorded 6 to 8 inches of snow accumulation on the ground. Weather is likely to remain erratic during the next 24 hours,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Srinagar had 2.2, Pahalgam minus 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Monday.

Drass in the Ladakh region recorded minus 10.9, Leh minus 11.0 and Kargil minus 12.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city logged 10.5, Katra 9.7, Batote 2.9, Banihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah 2.2 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)