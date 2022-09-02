Sir,

Eradication of corruption, has more or less, become a proverbial in nature. Undeniably, the Govts try to root it out from the system of administration, but its roots having been spread far and wide, it has become a herculean task. It is a very very dangerous phenomenon which has engulfed the entire spectrum of the society. What is more disheartening is that it is done by those who need it least. Ostentatious way of life, erosion in moral values and loopholed and ill-considered rules framed from time to time to please the voters, has created situation, where one hesitates not to involve in this evil.

Who doesn’t denounce and condemn it, but leaving the exceptions aside, everyone does when chanced to do so. The fear of God too, appears disappeared. When last journey of the life has to be empty-handed, what necesssitates a man to indulge in it, is a mystery unsolved. Kings and emperors also can’t carry a coin when death comes. Streamlined systems of administration, cultivation of moral and social values, can largely help in its minimisation. An unabated prevalence of corruption, is surely going to weaken the nation. The virtues like nationalism, honesty, dedication and sense of duty need to be inculcated in the society through educational institutions, otherwise, the society would become unworthy of living in. Therefore, every effort in its eradication, can’t be overemphasised.

Keshwa Nand Sharma

Salehri (Sunder Bani)