Dr S K Gupta

vprint257@gmail.com

National Epilepsy day is observed annually on 17th November to raise the awareness about the disease, educate the public, spread kindness, reduce the social stigmas and support those who are affected by Epilepsy.

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Some facts regarding epilepsy that it is a treatable disease and not caused by Evil Spirits or Super natural factors which is still believed in the majority of population in our country. It is the second most common neurological disorder but still it is poorly understood even today. Historically, epilepsy has received little public health attention despite poor health outcomes and potentially devastating social consequences from untreated disease.

There are more than 50 million persons with epilepsy worldwide and 80% of them are in developing countries. In India the incidence of epilepsy is 0.5 to 1.7% in the general population, and there are approximately 15-20 million epileptics in our country. It can occur in any age group but it is more common in children and young adults.

Epilepsy is not a disease it is a sign or symptoms of underlying neurological disorder. Epilepsy means the tendency to have "seizures". Epilepsy is the oldest known brain disorder. On the other hand seizures are short episode of symptoms caused by a burst of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Typically a seizure lasts from a few seconds to a few minutes.

CAUSES OF EPILEPSY

There is no single cause of Epilepsy. Many factors can injure the nerve cell in the brain.

The following are some of the most frequently identifiable causes in small number of cases.

* Head injury that causes damage to the brain tissue.

* Trauma at birth, or high fever.

* Certain drugs or toxic substances when administered in large, doses.

* Interruption of blood flow to the brain caused by stroke or certain cardiovascular problems.

* Diseases which alter the balance of blood or its chemical structure, or diseases that damage the nerve cells in the brain.

* Infections, Viral, N.C.C, Tuberculosis, Bacterial etc.

However in some cases Epilepsy could also be due to some unidentified disorders and in 60% of cases there is no known cause and this is known as Idiopathic Epilepsy.

NATIONAL EPILEPSY DAY

TYPES OF SEIZURE:-

* Partial or focal seizure

* Generalized seizure

* Status Epileptics

In this patient has frequent seizures without recovery of consciousness between each episode. It is a dangerous state if not treated and even may lead to brain damage or even death.

There are certain factors which trigger seizures:

* Lack of sleep

* High fever

* Loud noise

* Stressful conditions

* Increased excitement

* Flashing lights

* Sudden drug withdrawal etc.

Some misconception about epilepsy:

The failures in understanding and treating properly epilepsy, has resulted in resistant chronic seizures, which is due to socio-economic problems, misbelieves and prejudices, since majority of people wants to hide the disease.

Some Do's About Epilepsy Which General Public Should Understand.

* Have normal interaction with family and friends and keep self confidence and be optimistic.

* Never hide the disease.

* In case of seizure always consult nearest primary care physician and if he feels then consult Neurologist.

* Avoid stressful conditions.

* Take drugs regularly.

* Have proper sleep and good diet and a healthy life style may help in the maintenance of optimum seizure control.

* See your doctor regularly.

* Keep stock of medicines and don't change brand of drugs even if the seizures are controlled.

DON'TS

Do not jump to conclusions regarding your epilepsy.

* Do not withdraw socially or become isolated.

* Do not indulge in alcohol or drug abuse.

* Do not let epilepsy stand in your way of achieving your goals in life.

* Do not stop medicines of your own.

* Do not hesitate to report any side effect or drug intolerance to your doctor.

* Avoid very bright light and loud noise.

* Do not discontinue or reduce drugs during some concurrent illness or pregnancy or otherwise. These are the common causes of uncontrolled epilepsy.

* Avoid going near fire, deep water or over heights.

FACTS ABOUT EPILEPSY

* Epilepsy is not infectious or contagious.

* Epilepsy is not caused by evil spirits or supernatural factors.

* Epilepsy is not the curse of god.

* Most fits terminate spontaneously.

* Beware of quacks.

* Procedure like making the patient smell a shoe or hitting with a broom have no role in the control of fits.

* Epileptics need social and family support.

* A proper family attitude should to cultivated.

* Epilepsy is not related to mental illness it is because of the involvement of the brain, epilepsy has been mistakenly associated with psychiatric disorders.

DURING THE FIT TAKE FOLLOWING PRECAUTIONS

Keep claim; you cannot stop a seizure once it has started. Let the seizure run its own course. Do not try to overpower the person.

* Ease the person to the floor and loosen clothing.

* Try to remove the any hard, sharp, or hot objects that might injure the person. It may be necessary to place a cushion or soft item under their head.

* Turn the patient to one side to drain saliva from the mouth.

* Let the patient rest or sleep for sometime after the convulsion is over.

* In case of a child having seizure, contact his/her parents or guardian.

* If the person undergoes a series of convulsions, with each successive one occurring before he or she fully recovers consciousness, or a single seizure lasting longer than 10 minutes, one should immediately consult a neurologist and shift the patient to the hospital.

* Do not force or insert anything in the mouth of the patient.

* Do not restrain the convulsive movements while holding or protecting the patients from injury.

* Do not crowd around the patient, allow free air circulation.

* Do not offer anything to eat or drink till he/she is fully conscious.

REMEMBER:

* People with epilepsy can marry and women can produce children and breast feed their new born under the guidance of the Neurologist and Gynecologist.

* With the advancement in the treatment, Epilepsy can be treated easily is almost 80% of the patients. Most of patients requires a single medicine though some may require more than one medicine also. With the discovery of new medicines for epilepsy, it is very safe to use them for a longer period.

* Duration of treatment is for a period of three to five years though some may get relief within 6 months to one year and in some cases the treatment may last for a very long period.

* There are about 20-30 percent people with a history of poorly controlled epilepsy despite multiple medication and this is known as uncontrolled or resistant seizures. These cases can be considered for Epilepsy surgery.

EPILEPTICS can achieve anything in the World as great personalities who had epilepsy are:-

Alfred Noble and Blaise Puscal both were renowned Physicists, Issac Newton and Pythagoras (Renowned Mathematicians) Tony Greig (Former England Captain) and Jonty Rhodes best Cricketers, Napolean Bonaparte who won great wars, Alexander the Great he suffered epilepsy from Childhood and Ruled the World by 28 years of age, Vincent Van Gogh famous for his paintings, Leo Tolstoy most celebrated writers of fiction, Edward Lear the great artist and renowned painter of his time who was attacked by epilepsy at the tender age of six and Lord Budha and so many more.

Epilepsy symbol is the purple ribbon which represents worldwide solidarity, hope and awareness and Lavender flower is recognized as the international flower of epilepsy.

The management of a person with epilepsy just seizure control is not enough. To dispel the myths, misconception and stigma attached to epilepsy, and to integrate the people with epilepsy into society. Patient and public education is need of an hour which is the message of today's National Epilepsy Day.

Theme of the national epilepsy day is "Turning stories into action" accompanied by the campaign hashtag #. Epilepsy pledge campaign aims to bridge the gap between empathy and tangible impact.

To conclude the epilepsy is a treatable disease and people should come forward for treatment and beware of quacks and never believe in evil spirits or supernatural powers.

(The author is Neurologist)