Epilepsy is a treatable disease

Dr S K Gupta

Today is the National Epilepsy Day and let us know some facts regarding Epilepsy. Epilepsy is treatable disease and not caused by Evil Spirits or Super natural factors which is still believed in the majority of population in our country. It is the second most common neurological disorder but still it is poorly understood even today. Historically, epilepsy has received little public health attention despite poor health outcomes and potentially devastating social consequences from untreated disease.

There are more than 50 million persons with Epilepsy worldwide and 80% of them are in developing countries. In India the incidence of Epilepsy is 0.5 to 1.7% in the general population, and there are approximately 12-15 million epileptics in our country.

Epilepsy is not a disease. It is a sign or symptoms of underlying neurological disorder. Epilepsy means the tendency to have “seizures”. Epilepsy is the oldest known brain disorder. Typically a seizure lasts from a few seconds to a few minutes.

CAUSES OF EPILEPSY

There is no single cause of Epilepsy. Many factors can injure the nerve cell in the brain.

The following are some of the most frequently identifiable causes in small number of cases.

* Head injury that causes damage to the brain tissue.

* Trauma at birth, or high fever.

* Certain drugs or toxic substances when administered in large, doses.

* Interruption of blood flow to the brain caused by stroke or certain cardiovascular problems.

* Diseases which alter the balance of blood or its chemical structure, or diseases that damage the nerve cells in the brain.

* Infections, Viral, N.C.C, Tuberculosis, Bacterial etc.

However in some cases Epilepsy could also be due to some unidentified disorders and in 70 percent of cases there is no known cause and this is known as Idiopathic Epilepsy.

TYPES OF SEIZURE:-

– Partial or focal seizure

– Generalized seizure

– Status Epileptics

Factors which trigger seizures:

* Lack of sleep * High fever

* Loud noise * Stressful conditions

* Increased excitement * Flashing lights

* Drug withdrawal etc.

The failures in understanding and treating properly Epilepsy, has resulted in resistant chronic seizures, which is due to socio-economic problems, and prejudices, since majority of people in our country want to hide the disease.

Some Do’s About Epilepsy

* Have normal interaction with family and friends and keep self confidence and be optimistic.

* Never hide the disease.

* Always consult nearest primary care physician and if he feels then consult Neurologist.

Consult a Neurologist

* Avoid stressful conditions.

* Take drugs regularly.

* Have proper sleep and good diet and a healthy life style may assist in the maintenance of optimum seizure control.

* See your doctor regularly.

* Keep stock of medicines and don’t change brand of drugs even if the seizures are controlled.

DON’TS

Do not jump to conclusions regarding your Epilepsy.

* Do not withdraw socially or become isolated.

* Do not indulge in alcohol or drug abuse.

* Do not let Epilepsy stand in your way of achieving your goals in life.

* Do not stop medicines of your own.

* Do not hesitate to report any side effect or drug intolerance to your doctor.

* Avoid very bright light and loud noise.

* Do not discontinue or reduce drugs during some concurrent illness or pregnancy or otherwise. These are the common causes of uncontrolled epilepsy.

* Avoid going near fire, deep water or over heights.

FACTS ABOUT EPILEPSY

* Epilepsy is not infectious or contagious.

* Epilepsy is not caused by evil spirits or supernatural factors.

* Epilepsy is not the curse of God.

* Most fits terminate spontaneously.

* Beware of quacks.

* Procedure like making the patient smell a shoe or hitting with a broom have no role in the control of fits.

* Epileptics need social and family support.

* A proper family attitude be to cultivated.

* Epilepsy is treated with drugs and duration of treatment is three to five years but in some resistant cases they may need surgical treatment.

Precautions

Keep clam; you cannot stop a seizure once it has started. Let the seizure run its own course. Do not try to overpower the person.

* Ease the person to the floor and loosen clothing.

* Try to remove any hard, sharp, or hot objects that might injure the person. It may be necessary to place a cushion or soft item under his/her head.

* Turn the patient to one side to drain saliva from the mouth.

* Let the patient rest or sleep for sometime after the convulsion is over.

* In case of a child having seizure, contact his/her parents or guardian.

* If the person undergoes a series of convulsions, with each successive one occurring before he or she fully recovered consciousness, or a single seizure lasting longer than 10 minutes, you should immediately consult a neurologist and shift the patient to the hospital.

* Do not force or insert anything in the mouth of the patient.

* Do not restrain the convulsive movements while holding or protecting the patients from injury.

* Do not crowd around the patient, allow free air circulation.

* Do not offer anything to eat or drink till he/she is fully conscious.

REMEMBER: People with epilepsy can marry and women can produce children and breast feed their new born under the guidance of the Neurologists and Gynaecologist. With the advancement in the treatment, Epilepsy can be treated easily in almost 80% of the patients. With the discovery of new medicines for Epilepsy, it is very safe to use them for a longer time.

To conclude, the epilepsy is a treatable disease and people should come forward for treatment and beware of quacks and never believe in evil spirits or supernatural powers.

(The author is a neurologist)