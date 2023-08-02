EOW Produces Chargesheet Against Two Former Bank Officials In Embezzlement Case

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir on Wednesday produced the chargesheet in the court of Judicial Magistrate Pattan against the two former Bank officials in an embezzlement case.

In a statement, EOW said that in Case FIR No. 24/2016 of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against Ghulam Ahmad Shah, a resident of Hajin, Bandipora (then Cashier-cum-Clerk in the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., Palhallan Branch), and Mohammad Sabir Dar of Noor Din Colony, Baramulla (then Branch Manager of the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., Palhallan Branch) before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1stan for their alleged involvement in the commission of offences punishable under Sections 409, 420, 201, and 120-B of the RPC.

The brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir had received a written communication from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, J&K, which, inter alia, alleged that some officers and officials of the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. had dishonestly and fraudulently embezzled large amounts of public money in different Branches of the Bank (including the Palhallan Branch), etc.

Accordingly, the instant case was registered at P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in 2016 and an investigation started.

During the investigation, allegations levelled against the accused individuals were substantiated and conclusively proved.

Accordingly, the charge report under Section 173 CrPC against the two accused individuals has been produced before the court of competent jurisdiction for judicial determination, the statement added.