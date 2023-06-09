EOW Produces Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Running Fake Aviation College

SRINAGAR, June 9: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir produced the Chargesheet before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar against the two accused running an unregistered International College of Aviation at Barazulla, officials said.

The accused Nazir Ahmad Wani a resident of Tragpora Baramulla, presently staying at Gazali Abad H.M.T, Shala Teng Ghat, Srinagar and Shubnam Fayaz of Ompora Budgam has been booked in the case FIR No.26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar).

The instant case had been registered upon a written communication received from the CM’s grievance cell followed by another communication received from the Civil Aviation Department J&K Government, wherein it is alleged that students paid a huge amount for pursuing the Aviation and Hospitality course offered by International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar which however, is not recognized nor registered, a statement EOW said.

During the course of investigation, it came to fore that the proprietor International College of Aviation has established the said college at his own level without seeking registration from the regulatory authorities of the Government of India.

It also transpired that the proprietor pasted different logos on the course certificates and cheated the innocent students by luring them with tall promises of a bright future and job security etc.

Further, the proprietor who was also the Managing Director of the college lured the gullible aspirants under the garb of imparting six months and one-year course thereby extracting huge amounts from the students deceitfully, dishonestly and fraudulently and causing wrongful loss to the students (complainants), the statement added. (Agencies)