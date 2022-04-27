Enviable performance of KVIC

Setting up of a record number of 21640 manufacturing and service units across Jammu and Kashmir by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and thus creating a vast potential of employment opportunities, marketing of products and generating money incomes can safely be termed as nothing less than a feat. The fact that the bigger states like Uttar Pradesh , Madhya Pradesh and other states look dwarfed in the concerned area in respect of establishing as many units is important to be noted. However, the credit of all such good performance goes to the leadership qualiies, managerial skills, motivation, field visits and surveys of potential and other preparations done under a properly drawn strategy by the KVIC. If the available data is to be believed, during the period 2021-22 under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) alone, a new massive number of 1.73 lakh people got employment under the programme. Like this, the vision of the Prime Minister of all-round development and self sustainability got a fillip on the ground by such a notable performance which can be equated with scripting new golden chapter of industrial growth and employment boom in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission is basically engaged in transforming the rural areas into a massive manufacturing hub of small, cottage and medium sized units producing besides Khadi products , other items specific to the areas thus it plans, promotes, facilitates and supports in establishing of Khadi and Village industries in rural India. With this, not only employment at grass root levels and earning livelihood through means other than agriculture is ensured by the KVIC but an overall development of rural areas in coordination with other agencies of the government takes place.