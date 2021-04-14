Enthusiastic devotees throng venue on day 2

Chaitra Navratri Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 14: The Directorate of Tourism Department in collaboration with the District Administration Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra is organizing the Chaitra Navratri Festival at Fountain Chowk Katra.

The DDC Chairman Reasi, Saraf Singh Nag along with District Development Commission, Ajay Kumar Sharma performed the first Hawan Pooja at the venue today. The hawan shall be performed during all Navratri days till Ramnavmi on April 21.

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu is organizing the Chaitra Navratri Festival for the first time in Katra. All the COVID related SOPs are being followed as per the laid down norms.

The Department of Tourism, Jammu has also made adequate arrangements for display of the Pooja and Hawan on the LED screen at Fountain Chowk Katra, to enable the devotees coming to the holy town of Katra to watch and participate in the event organized by the department.

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu intends to continue efforts to promote tourism related activities in Katra and beyond amid strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in collaboration with the respective district administration.

Among those present on the occasion included Rakesh Wazir, Virender Kesar, Mangal Singh, Rakesh Kesar and officers of various departments including Assistant Director Tourism Katra Ambika Bali and others.