Ensuring vibrant border villages

Sir,

I commend the Government’s proactive steps under the Vibrant Villages Programme, as reviewed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ensuring connectivity, employment opportunities, and access to healthcare for border villagers is essential to prevent migration and bolster local economies.

Enhancing 4G connectivity, promoting local products through CAPFs and the Army, and harnessing renewable energy are commendable. However, implementation must be closely monitored to address challenges promptly.

These initiatives will not only improve the quality of life for border residents but also strengthen national security by maintaining a stable and engaged population in these critical regions. Continued focus on these areas is vital for their sustainable development.

Nek Chand

Reasi