Ensure water supply to all hospitals, schools by Aug 15: Sinha

Sets one-year deadline for Jammu Tawi barrage

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: In order to improve water supply position in UT, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today passed important and strict directions to the Jal Shakti Department during a meeting he chaired to review the functioning of the Department here at Civil Secretariat.

Speaking on the Government’s endeavour to develop Tawi riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati Riverfront, he said that the prestigious project will change the face of Jammu and open up new avenues for tourism development.

“We need to make committed efforts for speedy completion of all the other important water projects which are connected with the development of Tawi Riverfront”, Sinha said. In this regard, he set a deadline of one year for the completion of Jammu Tawi Barrage.

He directed for the completion of the ongoing water supply works to all the Hospitals, Anganwadi Centres and Schools across J&K by 15th August this year.

Ensure no hospital, Anganwadi Centres and schools in all districts of the UT shall remain without water availability, he added.

Taking note of water scarcity in several villages in J&K, the Lt Governor directed the officials of Jal Shakti Department to take immediate measures and address the issue.

“No individual, no village should be deprived of drinking water. The water crisis issue must be dealt with the spirit of service because clean and safe water is a basic human need. Strong action will be taken against officials if they fail to resolve it as quickly as possible”, he said.

Sinha observed that the Jal Jeevan Mission is the top priority of the Government of India and UT Government, and resolute efforts need to be made on the part of the Government functionaries and other stakeholders to turn this dream into reality.

“We are targeting to provide piped water supply to every household. Work on war-footing to achieve the ambitious goal of 100% piped water (Har Ghar Nal se Jal) in J&K by August, 2022, the Lt Governor directed the officials.

Discussion was also held for ensuring active involvement of Deputy Commissioners for complete implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in their respective districts.

Highlighting the need to make people-centric interventions for improving the water supply position in the UT, he directed for preparing comprehensive strategies, besides involving stakeholders in the planning process of Water Supply Schemes and other projects to create a sense of belongingness amongst them for a better outcome.

Explore all possibilities to ensure that the water supply shall reach the Panchayat Ghars in every village. There is also a need to maintain water source sustainability to provide a regular drinking water supply to the people, he directed the officers.

With an objective to make the water supply connection service more convenient to the people, the Lt Governor directed the department to develop a robust mechanism for making the said service available online.

He also asked the department to lay a dispute redressal system and maintain close synergy with other departments, besides working in convergence mode for effective execution of water supply augmentation works.

Taking serious note of the delays in execution of works, Sinha said that the administration is not going to tolerate any laxity on the part of Government officers.

The members of Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA) were asked to share expertise with Jal Shakti department for ensuring timely completion of works.

Revenue generation is an important component of the working of any department. Jal Shakti Department also needs to put special focus on increasing revenue realization. Responsibilities shall be fixed for the officers of the divisions with low revenue generation, said the Lt Governor.

Directions were also passed to the department for submitting the pending Utilization Certificates (UCs) to the Government of India within 15 days.

M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti Department briefed Sinha about the functioning of the Department.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K; concerned Chief Engineers and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Functionaries of Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority including its Chairperson G S Jha, and members – A Paramesham and Kishore Chandra Naik also attended the meeting.