Ensure early completion of languishing projects: Advisor Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 18: In order to make JKPCC a vibrant organization to construct major projects of Government in the State, Advisor K K Sharma laid thrust on structural management of JKPCC and completion of languishing projects so that public is benefitted to the maximum.

The Advisor was speaking at a meeting convened to review the status of languishing projects of PWD, PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, Education and Health. The meeting also discussed about the management of JKPCC in terms of planning, direction and execution of construction works.

Sharma said cost management will reduce the unnecessarily expenditure when project wise spending of allotted funds will be carried out and delay of completion of works will be reduced. He said monitoring, regulation, innovation and efficiency is required from engineering wing of JKPCC for completion of the languishing projects.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Commissioner Secretary to Government, PW(R&B), Managing Director, JKPCC Limited, Development Commissioner Works (R&B), Director Planning Public Works (R&B), Director Finance Public Works (R&B), Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B) Kashmir, Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B), Jammu through video conference, other officials from JKPCC and officials from concerned departments.

While enquiring about the status of languishing projects, the Advisor stressed on early tendering and asked the engineering wings to put the details of the project like current status, cost, date of completion and quality check as well.

Chief Secretary during the meeting directed the officials of JKPCC that in the next Board meeting they should prepare and come up with an Audit Account. He also directed accounting officials of corporation that turnover should be calculated on number of works completed rather than the amount of funds received for completion of works.

He also directed JKPCC Managing Director to come with a proper proposal of works allotted in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Earlier JKPCC, Managing Director appraised the meeting that 371 works have been taken over by JKPCC in the year 2018-2019.