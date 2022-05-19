Ensure basic amenities for border residents

Borders and border areas hold strategic importance and neglecting the continuous and sustained development of border areas can prove counterproductive in many ways. Borders are otherwise developed on a routine basis as far as the infrastructure etc is concerned but what about the population of such areas in respect of making it comfortable at least so far as providing basic amenities and facilities are concerned. Basic facilities like education to children, medical care and mobile connectivity in some far flung areas along the India Pakistan border (LoC) especially in Machhail Kupwara district in Kashmir are inadequate. This has been observed by a top officer of the Border Security Force himself who even has taken up the matter with the concerned district authorities.

Not that majority of the people do not see with interest the tremendous role played by our security forces in Kashmir but even see in them as their saviours and helpers in contingencies of natural fury like snow storms, floods, getting trapped due to heavy snowfall etc when they reach out to the needy providing them all the help needed including medical help even by risking their own lives . In that spirit, many inhabitants of these border areas complained to the Officer about problems faced by them like power, school teachers not provided, absence of medical facilities and connectivity problems and the like which the officer too found to be existing there on the ground hence taking up the matter with the concerned district authorities. Needless to add, not looking into the genuine difficulties faced by the border population can make them ”vulnerable” in certain ways of getting enticed and exploited by the hostile and undesirable elements from across the border . Therefore, the matter is not only of importance but of sensitivity as well which needs to be addressed on priority.