Ensure all employees working at twin Civil Secretariats are vaccinated by Jun 10: Govt to Administrative Secretaries

SRINAGAR: The government on Monday directed all the Administrative Secretaries to ensure all the employees working in their Administrative departments are vaccinated by June 10, 2021.

According to a circular under number 16-JK(GAD) of 2021, dated 31-05-2021, the Administrative Secretaries have also been directed to submit a report about vaccination of employees on June 11th, 2021 to the General Administration Department (GAD).

The circular said that vaccination against the COVID-19 disease is now available for the age group of 18 years and above, it is imperative that entire staff working in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar gets vaccinated immediately.

“Attention of all Administrative Secretaries is invited towards Circular No. 12-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 06.04.2021, wherein instructions were issued for ensuring vaccination of employees above the age of 45 years. Since, vaccination against the COVID-19 disease is now available for the age group of 18 years and above, it is imperative that entire staff working in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu/Srinagar gets vaccinated immediately,” the circular reads.

“Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries to ensure vaccination of all the employees working in their Administrative Departments by 10″ of June, 2021 and submit a report in this regard on 11″ of June, 2021 to the General Administration Department,” it added. (KNO)