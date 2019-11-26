Enhanced rural road connectivity pre-requisite for growth, development: CS

*Attends Gram Sabha, takes feedback on schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 26: Terming enhanced rural road connectivity as pre-requisite for growth and development, Chief Secretary, B.V R Subrahmanyam, today exhorted the officers for prioritizing laying of a strong road network in these areas to ensure added opportunities of exploiting the area potential to the fullest for rural transformation.

The Chief Secretary stated this during his visit to Sarar Panchayat of Udhampur district as part of ‘Back to the Village’ phase II on its second day.

Chief Secretary was accompanied by Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Hospitality Protocol, Estate, Information & PR and Civil Aviation Rohit Kansal, who is also visiting officer of said Panchayat.

The CS, while interacting with the people during a Gram Sabha held at Sarar Panchayat, had an elaborated feedback on status of implementation of all Government schemes in the area. He enquired from the panchayat representatives about the utilization of powers devolved to them under different departments. He also took stock of problems being faced by them in exercising their authority towards development of their respective panchayats.

He urged the panchayat representatives to adopt new techniques like polygreen houses, construction of eco friendly ponds, rain water harvesting, sustainable agricultural practices etc.

The CS also had feedback on the status of issues raised by the people during B2V-1 programme.

He made a fervent appeal to all stakeholders viz officers, public representatives and locals to understand and perform their roles with utmost devotion and proficiency to make this unique initiative a great success for larger interest of the society.

Regarding initiatives being launched for improved road connectivity in every nook and corner, the CS said that efforts are underway to ensure that all unconnected areas are connected under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).He added that under Jal Jeevan Mission, all households will get drinking water through tap by the end of next year. He stressed upon the unemployed youth to explore the opportunity in Agriculture sector which has vast potential and scope in that area.

The CS chaired a meeting with the frontline workers and block level officers to get a feedback on the status of public services and rural infrastructure besides assessing performance of the government functionaries towards development of rural areas.

Later, the Chief Secretary had a round of stalls established by different Government departments to raise awareness among the villagers about various centrally sponsored schemes.

Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department highlighted the importance of Constitution Day and read out the fundamental rights to the panchayat representatives and villagers.

Sarpanch Panchayat Sarar projected various demands and problems including up gradation of High School to Higher Secondary level, construction of link roads, sanctioning of Degree College at Mantalai, up gradation of health centres, clearance of pending liabilities of MGNREGA, community hall, pending instalment of IAY for 2014-15, conduct of special recruitment in Police, inclusion of left out beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat, regularization of VDCs and daily wagers, repairing and construction of bridge from Chenani to Tangdar, road connectivity in Seoj Dhar, inclusion of area under Tourism Map, etc.

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla and other senior officers were present on the occasion.