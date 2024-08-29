Enforcement Agencies Seize Cash, Drugs, Liquor Worth Rs 5.71 Crore In First 12 Days Of Enforcement Of MCC

Committed to uphold the sanctity of electoral process: J&K CEO

JAMMU, Aug 29: In its mission to uphold the sanctity of electoral process and to accomplish the mission of Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide an equitable field to all the contestants in the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024, the enforcement agencies across the J&K Union Territory seized Rs 5.71 crore worth of cash and other material including drugs and liquor in first 12 days of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.

The cash and other freebies seized were meant for influencing the voters during the J&K Assembly Election which are scheduled to commence from 18 September, 2024 in 3 phases across the Union Territory wherein above 88 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise.

“From the date of announcement of General Election to Legislative Assembly of J&K by Election Commission of India, Rs 5.71 crores worth drugs, cash and liquor have been seized by various enforcement agencies in J&K UT in first 12 days of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct”, a statement from the office of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer said.

Major department-wise seizures included seizures by Police Department valuing Rs 5.02 crore, SGST/CT Rs 52 lakhs and NCB worth Rs 11 lakhs.

The Election Department appreciated the efforts made by the Enforcement Agencies to ensure free and fair Assembly elections across the UT.

The Statement said that to monitor various election-related activities and also check Model Code of Conduct compliance, a Command and Control Room has been established at the CEO office in Jammu and Srinagar. Similar mini-control rooms have also been established in every DEO office which are functioning 24 x 7.

All electronic media channels, social media platforms are monitored here, any violation so detected, is reported and the concerned RO/ ARO issues notice.

Apart from looking for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, the Control room also has live feed of all 100 percent Polling Stations and GPS vehicle tracking of all vehicles being used for poll parties.