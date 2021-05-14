Enforce Strict Lockdown

Sir,

We are witnessing daily surge in the number of Covid positive cases in Jammu province as well as in Kashmir valley. We have seen unprecedented increase in the number of coronavirus cases and the fatalities as well in the second wave of Covid. The situation in Delhi and Mumbai arising out of Covid is so alarming but unfortunatelypeople in our JK UT are hardly following social distancing and are least bothered about the ill-consequences of this deadly virus. On the one side Government puts emphasis onto maintaining social distancing while on the other side the administration is putting the public at large at risk by opening all business units and all modes of transport.

The administration at the helm of affairs should ensure that the proper screening be done at each and every entry points of JK UT.

Moreover, public needs to strictly adhere social distancing norms and should avoid unnecessary visits to the market places. We are witnessing daily spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases and fatalities in our UT J&K which is a cause of grave concern.

Therefore, stricter implementation of the lockdown is the need of the hour so as to keep this lethal virus at bay. Otherwise its serious repercussion could be witnessed in the coming days and the whole life will come to standstill.

Vivek Koul

32, Bank Colony

Gole Gujral Jammu