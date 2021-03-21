Encroachers of Dharmarth land will be taken to task: Gandotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Senior Advocate, Ajay Gandotra, president Dharmarth Trust warned anti-social elements to desist from any attempt to encroach upon the land chunks belonging to Dharmarth Trust.

Gandotra was speaking during a visit to Mounty Wala and Savitri Mata Temples near Peerkho here, today.

The president Dharmarth Trust visited the temple sites to have firsthand knowledge of attempts being made to encroach the Trust land, the reports of which were received recently.

After inspecting the spot he gave instructions to Dharmarth Trust, Revenue Team, which accompanied Ajay Gandotra, to check the land records and find out the factual status on ground. He asked the Trust’s Land Revenue Officer (LRO) to revisit the entire demarcation process so that encroachers if any can be dealt under law. He made it clear that Trust will fight tooth and nail any attempt by anti-social elements to grab its land.

Later, he paid obeisance at these temples and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of J&K and Ladakh UTs. He said that Dharmarth Trust is a reputed organization which is looking after the temples and shrines of erstwhile J&K for the past over one hundred years.

Gandotra said that it is leading organization having phenomenal track record of preserving the rich religious and cultural heritage of undivided J&K which includes UT J&K, UT Ladakh and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.