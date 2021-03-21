Seminar on ‘Revisiting Kunwar Viyogi’s Literature: Life and Contributions’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Duggar Manch here today organized a one-day seminar on ‘Revisiting Kunwar Viyogi’s Literature: Life and Contributions’.

The programme was sponsored by Sudha Randhir Chaturvedi wife of Kunwar Viyogi.

On this occasion scholars, writers and academicians presented papers on various facets of Viyogi’s literature ranging from sonnets, songs, novels, short stories and essays.

In the first session, the paper titled ‘Viyogi Hundi Dastanay Di Ladi, sonnets: Ik Ahyayan’ was presented by Gharo Chaudhary.

Prof. Chetna Mahajan presented paper on ‘Reflections of Life through the Eyes of Kunwar Viyogi’, Aman Kanathia presented his paper titled ‘Rishtain Di Tanday Da Mol Ik First Class Adami: Ik Alochantmak Adhyan’, Rakesh Verma presented paper on ‘Anginat Sochain Da Gawah Ghar: Ik Vishleshan’, a paper titled ‘Bunn Sabunnay Bhavain Da Rella Poornay-2 & 3’ was presented by Dr. Surita Sharma, Dr. Sushma Chaudhary presented paper titled ‘Zindagi Kannay Rubaru Karandiyan-Barikiyan’, Pragya Sharma presented her paper titled ‘Zindagi De Anubhavain Da Sabak Dinda Rubai Sangrhay: Sabak’, Ranjeet Singh presented paper titled ‘Viyogi Ji Da Gadhya Sangrahay: Ik Parchol’ and a paper titled ‘Kunwar Viyog: Ik Kavi, Ik Shaksiyat’ was presented by Diksha Kaluria.

After this followed awards presentation to personalities working for promotion and preservation of Dogri language.

Padamshree N.D Jamwal was the guest of honour on this occasion and chief guest Gian Singh was felicitated with ‘Dogra Icon Award’.

Shiv Dev Sushil was awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, Dr. Amitabh Vikram Dwivedi, faculty, School of Languages & Literature, SMVD University was awarded for ‘Promotion of Research in Dogri Language and Literature’, Dr. Sindhu Kapoor was felicitated for promotion of Dogra heritage.

The Yuva Vahini of Duggar Manch presented ‘Shan-e-Duggar award’ to Mohan Singh, President Duggar Manch for promotion of Dogri language and literature. Sudha Randhir Chaturvedi was also awarded for the promotion of Dogra language and culture.

Ashok Gupta was presented with ‘Dogra Icon Award’ for his services towards Dogri language and literature. Young writers and research scholars who presented their papers were also awarded with ‘Promising Dogra Award’.

The programme was conducted by Prof. Shalini Rana while vote of thanks was presented by Gharo Chaudhary.

Prominent Dogri writers and researchers who attended the seminar were Col. S. Lalotra, Dr. Sarita Khajuria, Naresh Raina, Akanksha Sharma, Ashok Khajuria and Prof. Raj Kumar.