Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Bandipora

BANDIPORA, Sep 26: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watnira area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said. (Agencies)