Encounter in Srinagar, two LeT terrorists killed: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar, Apr 10: Two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the recent attack on the CRPF in the city were killed, while three security force personnel injured in an encounter here on Sunday, police said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the police was tracking both the Pakistani terrorists from the day of the attack on the CRPF on April 4 and the operation was launched on Sunday after pinpointing their location.

Their killing is a huge success for the police and CRPF. I want to give a message that whoever attacks innocent police personnel, civilians or journalists or anyone, be it a Pakistani or a local terrorist, he will be neutralised, he said while talking to reporters near the site of the encounter

A police official said security force launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of the city after receiving inputs about the presence of the terrorists in the area.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, the official said.

He said three security forces personnel were also injured in the encounter.

The terrorists hurled a grenade at the encounter site due to which a CRPF personnel and two policemen received splinter injuries, he said, adding they were shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital here.

Earlier in a tweet on the handle of Kashmir Zone Police, Kumar said the two were involved in the attack on the CRPF in Maisuma area of the city on April 4 in which a trooper of the force was killed and another was injured.

02 #Pakistani #terrorists who were involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, neutralised in #Srinagar #Encounter. Arms & ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered: IGP Kashmir, the IGP said.

Kumar said two police and a CRPF jawan were injured when the terrorists threw a grenade. Both are in hospital and stated to be stable, he said.

The valley’s police chief said the encounter is one of the best examples of how an investigation of a terror crime on April 4 led to an anti-terror encounter.

A big success for Srinagar Police, the IGP Kashmir said.

Asked about the seizing of properties of those who harbour the terrorists, the IGP said the process of seizing the properties will continue and the house in which Sunday’s encounter took place will also be seized.

Kumar said there is a decline in the number of terrorists in the Kashmir valley and the police, Army and CRPF will work on declining the number further.

He said security force personnel were a soft target for terrorists, but the forces were giving a befitting response to them.

Our jawans who are deployed in lanes or localities are a soft target. Terrorists come with their pistols concealed and it is easy for them to attack. But, we are giving them a befitting reply, the IGP said. (Agencies)