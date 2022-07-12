SHOPIAN, July 12: An encounter between terrorists and security forces that broke out in Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district last night, continued on Tuesday, police said.
“Encounter has started at Reban area of #Shopian. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow,” Jammu and Kashmir police had tweeted yesterday. (Agencies)
Encounter continues in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
SHOPIAN, July 12: An encounter between terrorists and security forces that broke out in Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district last night, continued on Tuesday, police said.