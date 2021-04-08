Encounter breaks out in Shopian

SHOPIAN: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jan Mohalla main town in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. (KNO)