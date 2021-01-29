Encounter breaks out in Pulwama Village

2nd Gunfight of the day in South Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A fierce gunfight breaks out Lelhar area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Reports reaching that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Lelhar Village.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

Pertinently this is second encounter of the day in South Kashmir. Earlier In Tral three Hizb militants were killed.