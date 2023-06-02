Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 2: An encounter broke out between security forces and suspected militants during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

The gunfight erupted in Dassal Mehari village area in Rajouri, they said.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the forces on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the gun battle broke out in the area, sources said.

Confirming the incident, ADGP Mukesh Singh said that the encounter was underway.