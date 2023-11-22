JAMMU, Nov 22: An encounter broke out in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
They said that the exchange of fire is going on in the Kalakote area.
An official said that the encounter broke out after the police and security forces launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists.
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Rajouri
