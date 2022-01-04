Kulgam, Jan 4: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Okay area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The police, in a tweet, said, “Encounter has started at Okay area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”
Further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam
