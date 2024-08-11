Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Udhampur

Udhampur, Aug 11: Encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the higher reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Sunday evening, officials said.

An official said that the operation started after joint team forces laid a cordon and search operation in the area.

He said that contact was established with the hiding terrorists as forces intensified searches in the upper reaches.

“Operation is going on. Three to four terrorists are likely to be trapped in the area,” the official said. (KNO)