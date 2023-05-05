Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri

RAJOURI, May 5: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, officials said.

They said that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kesari area of Kandi Police Station following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter has begun in the Kandi forest belt.

The terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, leading to a encounter.

A heavy exchange of gunfire was on when this report was being filed.