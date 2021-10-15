Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces at J&K’s Pulwama

Pulwama, Oct 15: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Wahibugh area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF n after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire is on in the area and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. (KNO)