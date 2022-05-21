Employment verification process for Govt positions in J&K becomes digital

SRINAGAR, May 21: The employment verification process for government positions in J&K has become digital, officials said. The Union Territory Government of Jammu and Kashmir through a General Administration Department order on May 20, has notified that from June 1, the verification rolls on first appointment to any position in the Government will be processed digitally through a specially designed web portal.

This means the previous practice of newly selected officials to various Government positions submitting their verification rolls manually will come to an end, the official said.

A police spokesman said the new system is very much like the passport application system as the newly selected successful candidates will be asked to fill in the verification related information online and submit it to the appointing authority.

The appointing authority in turn after ensuring that the eligibility conditions pertaining to educational qualifications, age, reservation etc have been met and are backed by genuine certificates, shall forward the V (verification)- rolls to the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) for field inquiries and check of criminal records to ascertain the character conduct and antecedents of the selected candidates through its field functionaries which too will take place via the digital platform, he said.

By switching over from the manual to the digital, it is expected that employment verification would become speedier, time bound and transparent, he added.

The web portal has been designed by the IT department of University of Kashmir in record time and at a very competitive rate. (Agencies)