Employment May 21, 2022

Required

Accountant knowing Tally at Hardware Store.

Salary Rs 20 K

Area : Sainik Colony

Resume What’sapp only

7006291522

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1.Faculty(only UPSC/JKAS Mains qualified can apply)

2.Academic Counselor

3. Social Media Manager

4. Marketing Executive

For more info please call: 8715823064

RAYAT BAHRA UNIVERSITY

WE ARE HIRING

Job Position: Telecallers (Females)

Job Location: Bahu Plaza, Jammu

APPLY NOW:

Send your resumes at

rayatbahrajammu@gmail.com

Contact us at: 9070234234, 7051141743

D’ Decor Leading Furnishing Store @ Marble Market, Jammu

Urgently Required

Marketing Executive

Position – 1

Experience 4-5 years in retail

Sales Executive/ Staff

Position – 2

Experience- 3-4 years in Sales

Salary: Best as per Industry

Contact: Mr Suresh Gupta

Mob: 9419300200

Required

Full Time Manager for a petrol pump at Vijaypur. Must be skilled in accounting & managerial work. Salary negotiable.

Contact : 7006208548

URGENTLY REQUIRED

DIGITECH SYSTEMS & INFOCOM PVT LTD

WEB DESIGNER

Having good knowledge of Bootstrap, HTML, XML, JavaScript

Experience: Minimum 1 Year

Mail your CV:

info@digitechsys.net

LAB TECHNICIAN REQUIRED

Looking for a job in a good hospital ? We are hiring for a reputed diagnostic brand in Bari Brahmana Area.

Contact with bio data on 8130703131

Email :

professionaldiagnostics@gmail.com

Required

Required Experienced Salesmen, having a valid Pharmacy licence for a Chemist shop.

Cont Nos : 8826003892

&

9419133892

Required

A full-time

attendant for a Medical Clinic.

Contact:7006307501

Wanted sales

representatives

WANTED SALES REPRESENTATIVES TO SERVICE THE ALREADY EXISTING RETAIL MARKET OF A REPUTED BRAND, ENGAGED IN THE SALE

OF BED N BATH PRODUCTS. SALARY RS 9000/- TO RS 11,000/- FOR FRESHERS AND RS 12,000/- TO RS 14,000/- FOR EXPERIENCED.

CONTACT ON TEL NO’S 9419126185 OR 6005182546, BETWEEN

11AM TO 7PM, ONLY.