Employment Sept 9, 2021

COOK REQUIRED
Cook require for home in Greater Kailash Jammu
Contact: 9419260043
REQUIRED
OFFICE BOY CUM PEON FOR LIBRARY AT REHARI CHUNGI, JAMMU.
(EDUCATION – 12TH PASS)
MOBILE NO. 9796201010, 9419196567
Urgent Requirements:-
1) Junior Assistant: Graduate / Diploma in Computer, Exp.
2) House Keeping/Chowkidar: experienced
Office: Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu – 180004. Tele: 01912478081
Email: abnpersonnel@gmail.com
abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. GNM/ANM/ Pharmacist/Male multipurpose (Diploma) – 8000+/-PM
2. Field Worker – 10000/-PM+ TA
Apply with complete BIO DATA
on 09-09-2021 & 10-09-2021
JKSPYM Centre,
Village Purkhoo, Post: Dumana, Jammu
Cont. No 8715955143 /9596750390,
Email. mashwarakendrairca@gmail.com or
JKSPYM ODIC, H.No: 350, Lane No. 6, Near Gole Pully Police station, Talab Tillo, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1..Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k
2..Electrical Engg (10no) 15k
3.. Accountant (5no) 12k to 15k
4..GNM / BSC Nursing (6no) 15k
5.. Delivery boys for Jammu, Trikuta Nagar, Akhnoor,Gangyal, Nagrota, Rajouri, Shakti Nagar,Doda (20no) 11k + petrol charges
Mob. 7051531025
Gandhi Nagar
REQUIRED FEMALE RECEPTIONIST
Smart, graduate, proficient in English, having good communication skills, not more than 25years. Experienced candidates will be preferred. Freshers can apply.
Contact- +91 90708 06111
ONE ELEVEN FITNESS CLUB
NH 44 Near IIT JAGTI, NAGROTA
URGENT REQUIRED
FMCG Marketing Boys Exp : 18,000/-
Cashier (Exp.) – 12,000 +
Store Incharge Akhnoor Ex. Service Man – 10,000/-
Office Cordinator (F) 10,000+
Receptionist (F) – 8,000+
Marketing Executive in JIO – 15,000
Diploma in Eelctronic – 12-15 K.
Urgent required Market Boy in Placement Office – 10,000+ Petrol Charges
Contact : 9906300427
Add: Shakti Nagar ITI College (Ampliux)
Required
Required Following Staff for Devika Automobiles (Authorized Dealer of Hero Moto Corp. Ltd.)
One Service Manager (Mechanical Engineer)
Two Floor Supervisors
One Store Manager
One Store Helper
Billing Executive
One Senior Technician
Candidates should have minimum experience of Two Years in Automobiles Sector
Please Contact Devika Automobiles Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu.
9086085859, 9906210651
Mail Your CV on (devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.
Contact No: Mr. R. S. Chib
R/o Bantalab Jammu
Mobile No.: 9419177624, 7006347565
Required
For billing/
front desk
(Experience on Busy Must)
Contact : 9018383101/
0191-2451622
Required
FOR HOME CARE
GNM/MPHW
Male/Female
For Day/Night/24×7
Shift basis
Optimum Salary
Best Terms & Conditions
Contact – 8715866444
Medivista HealthCare
5, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
Required
part time experienced Engineers/Analysts for NABL Accredited Construction Materials Testing Laboratory in Jammu. Fields: Soil Cement Concrete Rock Bitumen Aggregates Water Steel NDT etc. Email resume to
materialtestingjammu@gmail.com
Require
full-time servant in Trikutanagar Jammu. Family accommodation included. Call or
WhatsApp
+91 9902744223
WANTED
1. Survey Engineer having minimum 7 Years Experience in Excavation or cutting at hilly terrain for road construction.
2.Cook for Home- 01 No.
Interested candidates can
contact on
7298044557, 8717060606
Work from Home Opportunity
Part Time/Full Time
Earn Extra Income
Luxurious pro network token (LPNT TOken) Please interested people call only (Who can work-18 years & Above)
(Min Investment)
* Employees * Retired Persons
* Housewife * Businessman
* Student * Professionals
B/O- Near KC Plaza, Opposite Cantabil Shop Suit No. 4, Hotel Jammu Residency
Please Contact- 9682187470, 9796757818
(Mr T S Dutta & Surinder Sharma)
Job
Maid required
at Amphalla
for house work
Call 8492911156
DE HOOR – BEAUTY & MAKEUP ACADEMY
Requirement:
1. Hair Dresser (02 No’s)
2. Beauticians (02 No’s)
3. Makeup Artist (02 No’s)
4. Office Boy / Girl (02 No’s)
Contact at: +91 6006492292 | 9622773934
Email id: dehoorixj@gmail.com
Adress: Sainik Colony A, Near Shela Devi Eye Hospital, Jammu
