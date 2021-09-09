Employment Sept 9, 2021

COOK REQUIRED

Cook require for home in Greater Kailash Jammu

Contact: 9419260043

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY CUM PEON FOR LIBRARY AT REHARI CHUNGI, JAMMU.

(EDUCATION – 12TH PASS)

MOBILE NO. 9796201010, 9419196567

Here ends your job hunting

Get relevant job recommendations (for outsources State & Central Govt.)

Urgent Requirements:-

1) Junior Assistant: Graduate / Diploma in Computer, Exp.

2) House Keeping/Chowkidar: experienced

Office: Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu – 180004. Tele: 01912478081

Email: abnpersonnel@gmail.com

abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. GNM/ANM/ Pharmacist/Male multipurpose (Diploma) – 8000+/-PM

2. Field Worker – 10000/-PM+ TA

Apply with complete BIO DATA

on 09-09-2021 & 10-09-2021

JKSPYM Centre,

Village Purkhoo, Post: Dumana, Jammu

Cont. No 8715955143 /9596750390,

Email. mashwarakendrairca@gmail.com or

JKSPYM ODIC, H.No: 350, Lane No. 6, Near Gole Pully Police station, Talab Tillo, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1..Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k

2..Electrical Engg (10no) 15k

3.. Accountant (5no) 12k to 15k

4..GNM / BSC Nursing (6no) 15k

5.. Delivery boys for Jammu, Trikuta Nagar, Akhnoor,Gangyal, Nagrota, Rajouri, Shakti Nagar,Doda (20no) 11k + petrol charges

Mob. 7051531025

Gandhi Nagar

REQUIRED FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

Smart, graduate, proficient in English, having good communication skills, not more than 25years. Experienced candidates will be preferred. Freshers can apply.

Contact- +91 90708 06111

ONE ELEVEN FITNESS CLUB

NH 44 Near IIT JAGTI, NAGROTA

URGENT REQUIRED

FMCG Marketing Boys Exp : 18,000/-

Cashier (Exp.) – 12,000 +

Store Incharge Akhnoor Ex. Service Man – 10,000/-

Office Cordinator (F) 10,000+

Receptionist (F) – 8,000+

Marketing Executive in JIO – 15,000

Diploma in Eelctronic – 12-15 K.

Urgent required Market Boy in Placement Office – 10,000+ Petrol Charges

Contact : 9906300427

Add: Shakti Nagar ITI College (Ampliux)

Required

Required Following Staff for Devika Automobiles (Authorized Dealer of Hero Moto Corp. Ltd.)

One Service Manager (Mechanical Engineer)

Two Floor Supervisors

One Store Manager

One Store Helper

Billing Executive

One Senior Technician

Candidates should have minimum experience of Two Years in Automobiles Sector

Please Contact Devika Automobiles Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu.

9086085859, 9906210651

Mail Your CV on (devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.

Contact No: Mr. R. S. Chib

R/o Bantalab Jammu

Mobile No.: 9419177624, 7006347565

Required

For billing/

front desk

(Experience on Busy Must)

Contact : 9018383101/

0191-2451622

Required

FOR HOME CARE

GNM/MPHW

Male/Female

For Day/Night/24×7

Shift basis

Optimum Salary

Best Terms & Conditions

Contact – 8715866444

Medivista HealthCare

5, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

Required

part time experienced Engineers/Analysts for NABL Accredited Construction Materials Testing Laboratory in Jammu. Fields: Soil Cement Concrete Rock Bitumen Aggregates Water Steel NDT etc. Email resume to

materialtestingjammu@gmail.com

Require

full-time servant in Trikutanagar Jammu. Family accommodation included. Call or

WhatsApp

+91 9902744223

WANTED

1. Survey Engineer having minimum 7 Years Experience in Excavation or cutting at hilly terrain for road construction.

2.Cook for Home- 01 No.

Interested candidates can

contact on

7298044557, 8717060606

Work from Home Opportunity

Part Time/Full Time

Earn Extra Income

Luxurious pro network token (LPNT TOken) Please interested people call only (Who can work-18 years & Above)

(Min Investment)

* Employees * Retired Persons

* Housewife * Businessman

* Student * Professionals

B/O- Near KC Plaza, Opposite Cantabil Shop Suit No. 4, Hotel Jammu Residency

Please Contact- 9682187470, 9796757818

(Mr T S Dutta & Surinder Sharma)

Job

Maid required

at Amphalla

for house work

Call 8492911156

DE HOOR – BEAUTY & MAKEUP ACADEMY

Requirement:

1. Hair Dresser (02 No’s)

2. Beauticians (02 No’s)

3. Makeup Artist (02 No’s)

4. Office Boy / Girl (02 No’s)

Contact at: +91 6006492292 | 9622773934

Email id: dehoorixj@gmail.com

Adress: Sainik Colony A, Near Shela Devi Eye Hospital, Jammu