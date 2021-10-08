Employment Oct 8, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Security Guard – 10,500+ PF/ESI (M)
2. Samsung Promoter – 12,000+
3. CRE (Automobile Exp) – 18,000+
4. Cashier (with Busy knowledge) – 15,000+
5. Sales Executive (Retail Store) – 9000+
6. B/Pharmacy – 15,000+
7. B.Sc/M.Sc – 15,000+
8. Night Shift – 9,000+
Contact: 9906300427
We have a lot of requirement
Add: Opp (ITI Colg) Shakti Nagar
Near Parshotam Rice Mills
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(for 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu
Harsh Mahajan : 9906017701
Required
Required a Salesman at Leap Forward Solutions, Jammu deals in Electrical goods and appliances for Jammu Local and Outer within Jammu province.
Experience: Graudate or 10+2 with sales experience.
Salary: Based on experience
Contact: 9797333188
Urgent Requirement
1. Delivery Boy (License must)
2. Showroom Sales-girl/boy
3. SQL Developer (2+ years experience)
4. Construction Estimation Head (Retired JE / MES)
5. Office Boy
6. Purchase Manager (Retired PWD/ MES)
Interested candidates can call on 7051766240
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATION: JAMMU -8 Nos., SAMBA – 3 Nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, KATHUA, NAGROTA etc.
quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
8899408151, 9906036670
www.quickerjob.in
Required
Female Candidate
to handle office work
Aquaguard – KENT
– Aqua Fresh
Contact: Lal Ji (Distributors)
Talab Tillo, Jammu
Mob.: 9796247797
REQUIRED
WE ARE LOOKING FOR FRESH FACES/MODELS (FEMALE ONLY) FOR PRODUCT SHOOT ON PER DAY BASIS.
AGE : 18 YRS TO 26 YRS.
UNMARRIED, FAMILIAR TO CAMERA EXPERIENCED MODELS WILL BE PREFERRED.
SEND YOUR PICS ALONG WITH EXPERIENCE AT support@kashmirvilla.com
CALL US ON: 9086066000
WHATSAPP : 7006001324
JOB VACANCY
Need experienced, disciplined & hard working manager for a shopping mart in Channi Himmat.
Interview: 9-10 October
in Channi Himmat
Contact: 7051004695, 7889871192
Salary: Negotiable
TIRUPATI CONVENT
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Recognized and Affiliated to CBSE
Thalora (Manwal) Teh. Majalta, Distt Udhampur (J&K)-182117
Required Teachers for the post of PRT (Graduation with B.Ed), TGT (Post Graduate with B.Ed), PGT (Post Graduate with B.Ed & min 3 years of working experience.
Contact :
6005410423, 01990-295007, 8588978551
JOB VACANCY
Need worker for JATKA Chicken Cutting/ Fish Cleaning etc. in Channi Himmat.
Salary 15000/- Negotiable
Timings – 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.
Contact : 7889871192
9086161817
JOB VACANCY
Need 2-3 workers for shopping mart in Channi Himmat
Salary – Negotiable
Contact : 7889871192, 7051004695
S R TRADERS
HAPPY NAVRATRA
urgently required
* Office boy cum helper (ready made Garments Showroom)
Salary – 4000 to 5000
* Salesman (ready made garments showroom)
Salary – 8000 to 10,000
* Marketing Executive for Dry Fruits (Whole Sale & Retail)
Salary -10000 to 12000 (+ Incentives)
Address : 324, Rehari Colony, backside
of Sarwal Hospital, Jammu
Contact No. 9086733638, 7780926155, 9419208017
Required
Data Entry Operator=05
Minimum Qualification=10+2
Salary =8000 Per month
For more details
Visit: Lower Roop Nagar Near Vitastha Nursing Home
Contact 9796826687
6006683776
DE HOOR – Beauty & Makeup Academy
Requirement:
1. Hair Dresser (02 No’s)
2. Beauticians (02 No’s)
3. Makeup Artist (02 No’s)
4. Office Boy / Girl (02 No’s)
Contact at: +91 6006492292 | 9622773934
Email id: dehoorjammu@gmail.com
Adress: Sainik Colony A, Near Shela Devi Eye Hospital, Jammu