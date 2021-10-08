Employment Oct 8, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Security Guard – 10,500+ PF/ESI (M)

2. Samsung Promoter – 12,000+

3. CRE (Automobile Exp) – 18,000+

4. Cashier (with Busy knowledge) – 15,000+

5. Sales Executive (Retail Store) – 9000+

6. B/Pharmacy – 15,000+

7. B.Sc/M.Sc – 15,000+

8. Night Shift – 9,000+

Contact: 9906300427

We have a lot of requirement

Add: Opp (ITI Colg) Shakti Nagar

Near Parshotam Rice Mills

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(for 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

Harsh Mahajan : 9906017701

Required

Required a Salesman at Leap Forward Solutions, Jammu deals in Electrical goods and appliances for Jammu Local and Outer within Jammu province.

Experience: Graudate or 10+2 with sales experience.

Salary: Based on experience

Contact: 9797333188

Urgent Requirement

1. Delivery Boy (License must)

2. Showroom Sales-girl/boy

3. SQL Developer (2+ years experience)

4. Construction Estimation Head (Retired JE / MES)

5. Office Boy

6. Purchase Manager (Retired PWD/ MES)

Interested candidates can call on 7051766240

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATION: JAMMU -8 Nos., SAMBA – 3 Nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, KATHUA, NAGROTA etc.

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

8899408151, 9906036670

www.quickerjob.in

Required

Female Candidate

to handle office work

Aquaguard – KENT

– Aqua Fresh

Contact: Lal Ji (Distributors)

Talab Tillo, Jammu

Mob.: 9796247797

REQUIRED

WE ARE LOOKING FOR FRESH FACES/MODELS (FEMALE ONLY) FOR PRODUCT SHOOT ON PER DAY BASIS.

AGE : 18 YRS TO 26 YRS.

UNMARRIED, FAMILIAR TO CAMERA EXPERIENCED MODELS WILL BE PREFERRED.

SEND YOUR PICS ALONG WITH EXPERIENCE AT support@kashmirvilla.com

CALL US ON: 9086066000

WHATSAPP : 7006001324

JOB VACANCY

Need experienced, disciplined & hard working manager for a shopping mart in Channi Himmat.

Interview: 9-10 October

in Channi Himmat

Contact: 7051004695, 7889871192

Salary: Negotiable

TIRUPATI CONVENT

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Recognized and Affiliated to CBSE

Thalora (Manwal) Teh. Majalta, Distt Udhampur (J&K)-182117

Required Teachers for the post of PRT (Graduation with B.Ed), TGT (Post Graduate with B.Ed), PGT (Post Graduate with B.Ed & min 3 years of working experience.

Contact :

6005410423, 01990-295007, 8588978551

JOB VACANCY

Need worker for JATKA Chicken Cutting/ Fish Cleaning etc. in Channi Himmat.

Salary 15000/- Negotiable

Timings – 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Contact : 7889871192

9086161817

JOB VACANCY

Need 2-3 workers for shopping mart in Channi Himmat

Salary – Negotiable

Contact : 7889871192, 7051004695

S R TRADERS

HAPPY NAVRATRA

urgently required

* Office boy cum helper (ready made Garments Showroom)

Salary – 4000 to 5000

* Salesman (ready made garments showroom)

Salary – 8000 to 10,000

* Marketing Executive for Dry Fruits (Whole Sale & Retail)

Salary -10000 to 12000 (+ Incentives)

Address : 324, Rehari Colony, backside

of Sarwal Hospital, Jammu

Contact No. 9086733638, 7780926155, 9419208017

Required

Data Entry Operator=05

Minimum Qualification=10+2

Salary =8000 Per month

For more details

Visit: Lower Roop Nagar Near Vitastha Nursing Home

Contact 9796826687

6006683776

DE HOOR – Beauty & Makeup Academy

Requirement:

1. Hair Dresser (02 No’s)

2. Beauticians (02 No’s)

3. Makeup Artist (02 No’s)

4. Office Boy / Girl (02 No’s)

Contact at: +91 6006492292 | 9622773934

Email id: dehoorjammu@gmail.com

Adress: Sainik Colony A, Near Shela Devi Eye Hospital, Jammu