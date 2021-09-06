Employment Sept 6, 2021

Job India or Abroad 100% Guarantee
Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories, guards, peon etc.
Qualification: 8th to Graduation
Interested candidate cont on: 7889791657 / 9070661781
Required
Office Assistant M/F
Salary: 10,000 PM
Graduate with good communication and computer skills.
Call: 6005711313
JOB
FEMALE REQUIRED FOR JOB in Mahajan Agriculture Store, Gole Puli
Age <= 30
Type of Job- All in one work ( mainly research)
Qualification – MSC (AGRICULTURE) /MASTER INVOLVING RESEARCH WORK /MBA/MCA/ MCOM/ MTECH/ANY OTHER MS.
SALARY = 10, 000 + INCENTIVES
WORKING HOURS – 6 HOURS (9:30 AM TO 3:30 PM/ 12:30PM TO 6:30 PM)
CALL @ 9149528840
Required
Teaching Staff required for BBAS Paramedical Inst. at Niki Tawi Bridge Jammu
Qualification BSc/M.Sc Nursing Med Asstt/GNM
Salary Negotiable
Facility Free Accomodation and Transport
Contact Nos :
9797411912, 8494024866
9086035390
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Job profile: Account Assistant
Qualification: B.Com, M.Com
Experience: Above 1 Yr.
Preferable Male, Salary Negotiable
Walk-in: 17/7, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact : 9596752155
Interview Timings : 12:00 pm onwards
JOB VACANCY
Autocadd Software Operator
Godrej interio Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 9419200777
nfc@live.in
Urgently
Required
Organic Barnyard requires a man who can cut & clean Jatka, Chicken, fish, desi chicken etc.
Address – Channi Himmat
Contact No.
9086161817, 7889871192
Salary- Negotiable
Urgent Required
1. Office Cordinator – 12,000+. (F)
2. Store Incharge – 10,000+.
3. Diploma & B.Tech in Electronic.
4. M.Sc Chemistry – 15,000+.
5. ITI/ B.Tech & Mechancial- 15,000+.
6. Driver – 10,000+.
FMCG Market Boy – 18,000+.
9906300427
Opp ITI College Shakti Nagar
Editorial
Impromptu galore in J&K Cooperative Department
Switching over to “e-office” mode