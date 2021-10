Employment Sept 6, 2021

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER

INDUSTRIES SAMBA

1. ACCOUNTANT CUM DISPATCHER (M) 1 Post

EXP: 1 Year

2. ACCOUNTANT (F) 1 Post EXP: 1 Year

INTERVIEW DATE & TIME – DATE : 06.10.2021

INTERVIEW TIME : 4.00 PM TO 6.00.

Interested candidates may come along with their resume to

SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1 SIDCO SAMBA.

M: 9018323007

Email:hr.shankergroup@gmail.com

URGENT TEACHERS REQUIRED

EASY HOME TUTORS

Classes :

1st to 12th (CBSE & JKBOSE)

Medical | Non Med | Commerce | Arts

Whatsapp / Call : 9622563349

DE HOOR – Beauty & Makeup Academy

Requirement:

1. Hair Dresser (02 No’s)

2. Beauticians (02 No’s)

3. Makeup Artist (02 No’s)

4. Office Boy / Girl (02 No’s)

Contact at: +91 6006492292 | 9622773934

Email id: dehoorjammu@gmail.com

Adress: Sainik Colony A, Near Shela Devi Eye Hospital, Jammu

SOFT SKILLS TRAINER REQUIRED

* Females Only.

* Part Time Requirement

If you have a pleasing personality and excellent command on soft skills.

Please Contact:

M: 9797598856

EARN EXTRA

INCOME-PART TIME, WORK FROM HOME.GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR HOUSEWIFE, BUSINESSMAN, RETIRED, SHOPKEEPERS, TEACHERS, EMPLOYED

JOINING FREE, CLICK TO REGISTER bit.ly/DOBFORM

OR CALL (9am to 5pm)

YUSUF AHMED #9871955884

POOJA JOSHI #9560288844

TIRUPATI CONVENT

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Recognized and Affiliated to CBSE

Thalora (Manwal) Teh. Majalta, Distt Udhampur (J&K)-182117

Required Teachers for the post of PRT (Graduation with B.Ed), TGT (Post Graduate with B.Ed), PGT (Post Graduate with B.Ed & min 3 years of working experience.

Contact :

6005410423, 01990-295007, 8588978551

Urgent Require

Peon “Boy’’

Office TRB Infratech Pvt Ltd B2/207

Bahu Plaza Jammu

Mob.7298554435/7780878949

START SMALL BUSINESS

at home

& Earn 30,000 to 50,000 pm

Cont. 8899157800

8899182280

Add. Dogra Hall Jammu near Narsingh Mandir

Required Teacher

For Chemistry, Physics

Channi Himmat

Class- XI, XII

Salary start from

8000 onwards.

Ph: 7006447164, 7006273423

Vacancy

1. CCTV Engineer – 02 Male.

2. Sales Manager – 03 Male/ Female (Jammu/Kashmir/Ladakh).

3. Sales Executive -06 Male/ Female (Jammu/ Kashmir/ Ladakh).

Come along with resume & photo (11 am – 3 pm)

digital hub

29/1, GURU NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU

MOB: 9149487383

Required

Salesmen for a branded showroom at Apsara Road

For Apparels -2 no

For shoes. – 1 no

Contact: 9149595906

9419185943

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Salesman – 1

Manager – 1

Jay Kay Law Reporter Pvt. Ltd.

(Rehari Chungi)

Mob. 7006201345

REQUIRED

1. Office Boy at Bakshi Nagar

Contact: 9622376967

REQUIRED

WE ARE LOOKING FOR FRESH FACES/MODELS (FEMALE ONLY) FOR PRODUCT SHOOT ON PER DAY BASIS.

AGE : 18 YRS TO 26 YRS.

UNMARRIED, FAMILIAR TO CAMERA EXPERIENCED MODELS WILL BE PREFERRED.

SEND YOUR PICS ALONG WITH EXPERIENCE AT support@kashmirvilla.com

CALL US ON: 9086066000

WHATSAPP : 7006001324

STAFF REQUIRED

BALAJI HALL MARKING CENTRE,

JAIN BAZAR JAMMU

REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR OFFICE

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATE

SALARY

AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.

TIMINGS : 10:30 AM TO 8:00 PM

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT AT

9622111689, 7780920343

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Staff Nurse with ANM, GNM qualification.

Front Office Executive – Male

for a reputed doctor’s centre in Gandhi Nagar.

Contact: 7006112791, 9796486384, 7889350882