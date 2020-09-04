Employment Sept 4, 2020

Operation Job in Banks

ICICI, HDFC, AXIS, IDFC, KOTAK. ETC

Qualfication: Min. Graduation.

Salary : 20k to 45k/m.

Age: 20- 28 yrs.

Training Duration: 4-6 month.

Job Loaction: J&K

www.quickerjob.in

7006223526, 8899408151

quickerjobindia@gmail.com

Required

SALES EXECUTIVE’S

FOR

JAMMU UDHAMPUR,

DODA, KATHUA, RAJOURI

APPLICANTS SHOULD BE

RESIDENT OF ABOVE

MENTIONED AREAS

QUAL – 10+2

CONT – 8899355759

Wanted Accountants

for reputed trading groups in Jammu having 5 year experience to handle independent accounts on tallyerp9 timing 10 am to 7 pm. Salary negotiable interested candidate may send their complete resume to email :

jammu47@gmail.com,

skylinegk@gmail.com

PARI MAHAL

REQUIRE A CATERER

TO RUN TWO SEPARATE

BANQUET HALLS UNDER 100 NO GUEST ORDER EACH. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED,WITH OWN PARKING

9419198364

WANTED STAFF

1) Teacher : BSc Non-Medical

2) Teacher : BSc Medical

3) Physical Teacher : BPEd or MPEd

Handsome Salary

Contact

Principal

“Dashmesh Public High School”

Bhour Camp Jammu

Tele : 9419232442, 9906100980

REQUIRED

Urgently required sales executive & team leader for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/LAP at Jammu, Udhampur, Katra, R.S. Pura, Akhnoor, Vijaypur, Samba and Kathua.

Fixed Salary with Lucrative Incentives.

Fresher’s preferred (Two Wheeler Must)

Graduates/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor, K.C. Plaza Residency Road Jammu

Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. TECHNICIANS 2. WASHER

3. ADVISERS 4. DRIVER

5. BILLING EXECUTIVE 6. PEON

7. SERVICE MANAGER 8. DAINTER

9. SPARE PARTS TEAM 10. PAINTER

11. SECURITY GUARD

12. SALE CONSULTANT

9086085474, 8082085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Required Ielts and Spoken English Trainer (Full Time)

Preference: Female Excellent CommAnd on English.

JP Overseas Education

and Consultants

Gandhi Nagar Jammu (7006866614, 9419219237)

Staff Required

Interview 04-09-2020 to 06-09-2020

Appointment Call: 9086193986

1) Accountant, Computer Operator, Receptionist

2) Telly Caller, Councellor, Coordinator, Peon

3) Salesman, Delivery Boys, Driver (must License)

4) Nurses Staff, Lab, Technician, Office Assistant

5) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour, Shop Boys

Urgent Required

On Spot Joining

* Courier Boys – 9200+ Petrol Charge + Mobile Charge + Incentive.

* Front Desk Executive (F) 10,000+.

* Driver – 10,000+.

9906300427

Add Talab Tillo Near Sai Mandir

Urgent Requirements

For Industry

1. Dispatch Opretr exp., Supervisor, Computer Opretr, B.Sc, M.Sc, B Pharma, Receptionist, Dip in Mech & Elecl, ITI and Dip. holder, Packing boy, Helper free accommodation,

Salary ( 10k to 25k depend on exp )

All Types Jobs available

Address :- Sidco Chowk , Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 9622365951, 7298663220