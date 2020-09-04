Employment Sept 4, 2020

Operation Job in Banks
ICICI, HDFC, AXIS, IDFC, KOTAK. ETC
Qualfication: Min. Graduation.
Salary : 20k to 45k/m.
Age: 20- 28 yrs.
Training Duration: 4-6 month.
Job Loaction: J&K
www.quickerjob.in
7006223526, 8899408151
quickerjobindia@gmail.com
Required
SALES EXECUTIVE’S
FOR
JAMMU UDHAMPUR,
DODA, KATHUA, RAJOURI
APPLICANTS SHOULD BE
RESIDENT OF ABOVE
MENTIONED AREAS
QUAL – 10+2
CONT – 8899355759
Wanted Accountants
for reputed trading groups in Jammu having 5 year experience to handle independent accounts on tallyerp9 timing 10 am to 7 pm. Salary negotiable interested candidate may send their complete resume to email :
jammu47@gmail.com,
skylinegk@gmail.com
PARI MAHAL
REQUIRE A CATERER
TO RUN TWO SEPARATE
BANQUET HALLS UNDER 100 NO GUEST ORDER EACH. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED,WITH OWN PARKING
9419198364
WANTED STAFF
1) Teacher : BSc Non-Medical
2) Teacher : BSc Medical
3) Physical Teacher : BPEd or MPEd
Handsome Salary
Contact
Principal
“Dashmesh Public High School”
Bhour Camp Jammu
Tele : 9419232442, 9906100980
REQUIRED
Urgently required sales executive & team leader for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/LAP at Jammu, Udhampur, Katra, R.S. Pura, Akhnoor, Vijaypur, Samba and Kathua.
Fixed Salary with Lucrative Incentives.
Fresher’s preferred (Two Wheeler Must)
Graduates/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor, K.C. Plaza Residency Road Jammu
Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. TECHNICIANS 2. WASHER
3. ADVISERS 4. DRIVER
5. BILLING EXECUTIVE 6. PEON
7. SERVICE MANAGER 8. DAINTER
9. SPARE PARTS TEAM 10. PAINTER
11. SECURITY GUARD
12. SALE CONSULTANT
9086085474, 8082085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Required Ielts and Spoken English Trainer (Full Time)
Preference: Female Excellent CommAnd on English.
JP Overseas Education
and Consultants
Gandhi Nagar Jammu (7006866614, 9419219237)
Staff Required
Interview 04-09-2020 to 06-09-2020
Appointment Call: 9086193986
1) Accountant, Computer Operator, Receptionist
2) Telly Caller, Councellor, Coordinator, Peon
3) Salesman, Delivery Boys, Driver (must License)
4) Nurses Staff, Lab, Technician, Office Assistant
5) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour, Shop Boys
Urgent Required
On Spot Joining
* Courier Boys – 9200+ Petrol Charge + Mobile Charge + Incentive.
* Front Desk Executive (F) 10,000+.
* Driver – 10,000+.
9906300427
Add Talab Tillo Near Sai Mandir
Urgent Requirements
For Industry
1. Dispatch Opretr exp., Supervisor, Computer Opretr, B.Sc, M.Sc, B Pharma, Receptionist, Dip in Mech & Elecl, ITI and Dip. holder, Packing boy, Helper free accommodation,
Salary ( 10k to 25k depend on exp )
All Types Jobs available
Address :- Sidco Chowk , Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 9622365951, 7298663220
