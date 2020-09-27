Employment Sept 27, 2020

WANTED

Wanted Office Boy

Near by Subash Nagar area having vehicle also.

Salary 5500/-

Timing: 9.30 to 5

Mob: 9906205984

Required tutors for

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th.10th, 11th, 12th, (cbse & jkbose)

Medical, Non Medical, Commerce, Arts

BA, B.Com, B.Sc. BBA, BCA,

NEET, JEE Mains & Advance, Competitive Exams, JKSSB, SSC, Banking, English Spoken, Typing and Shorthand, BE, Computer Courses

Mobile/Whatapp: 8716037925

Home tutors also apply freely

Staff Required

Trained graduates/ posts graduates required for teaching English, Social Science and Maths in Primary, Middle and High classes on contractual basis. Proficiency in English is must.

Apply personally along with testimonials within a week time. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview on 8th October 2020.

Principal

Oriental Academy Sr Sec School

Afghan Street, Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Mobile No: 9419192270, 2542646

email: orientalacademy1960@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Beauticians

for a renowned at Home Salon Service at Jammu

(Female to Female only)

Contact: 0191-3551166

WANTED

A Male/Female Typist having speed of 50 to 60 WPM with experience to work in the office Notary near Commerce College Canal Road, Jammu.

Contact No: 9205019544, 7006271154

URGENTLY REQUIRED

MRI/CT/SCAN/X-RAY

TECHNICIANS

For well reputed

Diagnostic Centre

8899768758

Required

REQUIRED 2 MARKETING BOYS MINIMUM QUALIFICATION OF GRADUATION AT SAMBA PHASE-3 INDUSTRIAL AREA.

GREEN BUILDING CENTER

SUPPORTED BY ACC CEMENT

CONTACT : – +91-9469788888

Required

BCA for online teaching assistance

Stores Asst- helper

(own transport)

Kitchen Assistants (M/F)

(Bantalab adjoining areas)

9419225567, 9006140744/191-2597793

Required for office

PERSON WITH BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY .

OWN CONVEYANCE MUST.

ADDRESS:

EVEREST SALES CORP

PLOT 55 TRANSPORT NAGAR NARWAL JAMMU

9419242222/9419186438/

9419164496

VACANCY

Required following staff:

1. Asstt. Sales Manager (F)

(Having knowledge of DMS)

2. Front Desk Executive (F)

(Having Computer knowledge)

3. Cashier (M)

4. Accounts Executive (F)

(Having Data Entry Skills)

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

# M: 7006705258 #WA-9419191241

Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com