Employment Sept 27, 2020

WANTED
Wanted Office Boy
Near by Subash Nagar area having vehicle also.
Salary 5500/-
Timing: 9.30 to 5
Mob: 9906205984
Required tutors for
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th.10th, 11th, 12th, (cbse & jkbose)
Medical, Non Medical, Commerce, Arts
BA, B.Com, B.Sc. BBA, BCA,
NEET, JEE Mains & Advance, Competitive Exams, JKSSB, SSC, Banking, English Spoken, Typing and Shorthand, BE, Computer Courses
Mobile/Whatapp: 8716037925
Home tutors also apply freely
Staff Required
Trained graduates/ posts graduates required for teaching English, Social Science and Maths in Primary, Middle and High classes on contractual basis. Proficiency in English is must.
Apply personally along with testimonials within a week time. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview on 8th October 2020.
Principal
Oriental Academy Sr Sec School
Afghan Street, Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Mobile No: 9419192270, 2542646
email: orientalacademy1960@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Beauticians
for a renowned at Home Salon Service at Jammu
(Female to Female only)
Contact: 0191-3551166
WANTED
A Male/Female Typist having speed of 50 to 60 WPM with experience to work in the office Notary near Commerce College Canal Road, Jammu.
Contact No: 9205019544, 7006271154
URGENTLY REQUIRED
MRI/CT/SCAN/X-RAY
TECHNICIANS
For well reputed
Diagnostic Centre
8899768758
Required
REQUIRED 2 MARKETING BOYS MINIMUM QUALIFICATION OF GRADUATION AT SAMBA PHASE-3 INDUSTRIAL AREA.
GREEN BUILDING CENTER
SUPPORTED BY ACC CEMENT
CONTACT : – +91-9469788888
Required
BCA for online teaching assistance
Stores Asst- helper
(own transport)
Kitchen Assistants (M/F)
(Bantalab adjoining areas)
9419225567, 9006140744/191-2597793
Required for office
PERSON WITH BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY .
OWN CONVEYANCE MUST.
ADDRESS:
EVEREST SALES CORP
PLOT 55 TRANSPORT NAGAR NARWAL JAMMU
9419242222/9419186438/
9419164496
VACANCY
Required following staff:
1. Asstt. Sales Manager (F)
(Having knowledge of DMS)
2. Front Desk Executive (F)
(Having Computer knowledge)
3. Cashier (M)
4. Accounts Executive (F)
(Having Data Entry Skills)
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
# M: 7006705258 #WA-9419191241
Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
Editorial
Release pending payments to MSMEs
No mechanism to check prices of essentials