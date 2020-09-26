Employment Sept 26, 2020

VACANCY

Required following staff:

1. Asstt. Sales Manager (F)

(Having knowledge of DMS)

2. Front Desk Executive (F)

(Having Computer knowledge)

3. Cashier (M)

4. Accounts Executive (F)

(Having Data Entry Skills)

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

# M: 7006705258 #WA-9419191241

Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

REQUIRED

Scooty Boys

with valid driving license

Salary – 8000 per month

at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact: 0191-3551166

Between: 11 AM to 5 PM

REQUIRED BEAUTICIANS

For Home Services

(Female to Female only)

for Renowned Brand in Jammu

only experience beauticians

may apply

Contact: 0191-3551166

(Between 11 AM to 4 PM)

Job

Dalvir enterprises

Required so/sales boy on company pay role who having experience in cosmetic/ otc/ retail division.

interview on 26 Sep 2020.

Timing 11:30 to 2:30

sainik Colony, Jammu

Contact : 9419103048

REQUIRED

Peon

Age 35 above

Shastri nagar

contact No

9070230843

Requirement of LIC Advisers

Male and Female, House wife, young students and Govt Retire person also can apply for full time or part time with 4 photographs with original documents of 10th Diploma, Adhaar Card, Pan Card.

Benefits : Festival advance, housing loan, vehicle advance, gratuity and pension is also available for deserving person.

Kindly contact 9419191574

Arun Kumar Abrol Wealth Manager (CLIA)

LIC of India

Required

Accountant required for a business firm located near Jewel. Candidate must have knowledge regarding Tally and Busy .

Timing – 10:30 to 6:30 .

Salary 8000 pm

Send your resume at

manikgupta019@gmail.com

Or contact at 9018544750

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR FMCG INDUSTRY

PSR & Sales Executive – Graduate

1 to 5 years of Exp. from Food/Beverages/ FMCG Industry only.

Salary 10 to 24 Thousand + Mobile/TA-DA & Target Incentive.

Candidate should have own 2 wheeler

ASM-6 to 10 years of Exp. Salary 40 to 50 K

90860-85474/90865-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Delivery Boy with his own vehicle

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9419196242

S.K. Enterprises