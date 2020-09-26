Employment Sept 26, 2020

VACANCY
Required following staff:
1. Asstt. Sales Manager (F)
(Having knowledge of DMS)
2. Front Desk Executive (F)
(Having Computer knowledge)
3. Cashier (M)
4. Accounts Executive (F)
(Having Data Entry Skills)
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
# M: 7006705258 #WA-9419191241
Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
REQUIRED
Scooty Boys
with valid driving license
Salary – 8000 per month
at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact: 0191-3551166
Between: 11 AM to 5 PM
REQUIRED BEAUTICIANS
For Home Services
(Female to Female only)
for Renowned Brand in Jammu
only experience beauticians
may apply
Contact: 0191-3551166
(Between 11 AM to 4 PM)
Job
Dalvir enterprises
Required so/sales boy on company pay role who having experience in cosmetic/ otc/ retail division.
interview on 26 Sep 2020.
Timing 11:30 to 2:30
sainik Colony, Jammu
Contact : 9419103048
REQUIRED
Peon
Age 35 above
Shastri nagar
contact No
9070230843
Requirement of LIC Advisers
Male and Female, House wife, young students and Govt Retire person also can apply for full time or part time with 4 photographs with original documents of 10th Diploma, Adhaar Card, Pan Card.
Benefits : Festival advance, housing loan, vehicle advance, gratuity and pension is also available for deserving person.
Kindly contact 9419191574
Arun Kumar Abrol Wealth Manager (CLIA)
LIC of India
Required
Accountant required for a business firm located near Jewel. Candidate must have knowledge regarding Tally and Busy .
Timing – 10:30 to 6:30 .
Salary 8000 pm
Send your resume at
manikgupta019@gmail.com
Or contact at 9018544750
STAFF REQUIRED
FOR FMCG INDUSTRY
PSR & Sales Executive – Graduate
1 to 5 years of Exp. from Food/Beverages/ FMCG Industry only.
Salary 10 to 24 Thousand + Mobile/TA-DA & Target Incentive.
Candidate should have own 2 wheeler
ASM-6 to 10 years of Exp. Salary 40 to 50 K
90860-85474/90865-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Delivery Boy with his own vehicle
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9419196242
S.K. Enterprises
