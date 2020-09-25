Employment Sept 25, 2020

Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) – 8000 – 9000/- PM
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. Patient Attendents / No’s M/F 7000-8000 PM.
(Fresher or Experience)
3. GDA (General Duty Assitant) M/F 6000- 7000 PM.
Shifts Available: Day or Night Shift
Contact at:
308-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388 – Mrs Arti
Note: “Available Free Food & Accommodation for Day Night Shifts”
Job Opportunity
Requirement of Door to Door Salesman or Sales Girl.
M/s Vasudha Enterprises
Contact No: 9419841218
Address: 660-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Required
Civil Engineer with
2 years experience
Come with CV at Hotel Kranti near Railway Station on 26-09-2020 at 11.30 am.
M: 9419184712
REQUIRED URGENTLY
Operational Manager in J&K -Female only, for Education Co. Salary above Rs 30+Inc. (No Bar). Min Qualification PG should have min 5 yrs Exp. at Independent level in reputed Co. Good knowledge of Computer S/N.W is Required. Send resume:
careermindhrm@gmail.com
Contact : 8082003652
Required
Required a office boy at Subhash Nagar
Qualification:-10 to 12.
Salary:-5000/- timings 9 to 5
Contact 9906205984
Editorial
Encroachments on forest land
Oxygen crisis due to mismanagement