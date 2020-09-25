Employment Sept 25, 2020

Required Staff

1. Nurses (M/F) – 8000 – 9000/- PM

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. Patient Attendents / No’s M/F 7000-8000 PM.

(Fresher or Experience)

3. GDA (General Duty Assitant) M/F 6000- 7000 PM.

Shifts Available: Day or Night Shift

Contact at:

308-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388 – Mrs Arti

Note: “Available Free Food & Accommodation for Day Night Shifts”

Job Opportunity

Requirement of Door to Door Salesman or Sales Girl.

M/s Vasudha Enterprises

Contact No: 9419841218

Address: 660-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Required

Civil Engineer with

2 years experience

Come with CV at Hotel Kranti near Railway Station on 26-09-2020 at 11.30 am.

M: 9419184712

REQUIRED URGENTLY

Operational Manager in J&K -Female only, for Education Co. Salary above Rs 30+Inc. (No Bar). Min Qualification PG should have min 5 yrs Exp. at Independent level in reputed Co. Good knowledge of Computer S/N.W is Required. Send resume:

careermindhrm@gmail.com

Contact : 8082003652

Required

Required a office boy at Subhash Nagar

Qualification:-10 to 12.

Salary:-5000/- timings 9 to 5

Contact 9906205984