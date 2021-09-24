Employment Sept 24, 2021

Required

An Office Assistant (Female) for an office at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Minimum Qualification : Graduation and having full knowledge in Computers.

Contact :

9622278677

REQUIRED

Medical Representative

HQ Jammu

Male – 01, Female – 01

Reputed Pharma company looks for experienced graduates / B.Pharma with good communications skills and desire for instant growth

Mail your CV with Photo

Gandhiji71@gmail.com

(Salary + Allowances + Incentives Best in Industry)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Marketing Executives/Order Coordinator

Education Qual: 10+2

2 Wheeler (Scooty) MUST

For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 8000 + FUEL + INCENTIVES

Contact: 906389870/9906023111

Urgently Required

Interview Date Friday to Sunday

1. Malls Job m/f 10 person

2. Showroom m/f 10 person

3. Office. M/F 10 person

4. Industry m/f 10 person

5. Security Guard 20 person

6. Packing Boys, Helper, Peon, Caretaker

7. Receptionist. Telly Caller

Ph. 7780970562, 6606843913

Email: vaman1226@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1. Civil Engg (5 no) 10k to 15k

2. Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10 no) 15 k

3. Banking jobs (5 no) 15k to 20 k onroll

4. GNM/BSC Nursing (6 no) 15 K

5. Delivery boys for Jammu, Trikuta Nagar, Akhnoor, Gangyal,Nagrota, Rajouri, Shakti Nagar, Doda (20no) 11k+petrol charges

Mob.: 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar

Required

1) Required Branch Relationship Executives for Sbi credit cards in Akhnoor & Nagrota . 2) Required Delivery boys having own 2 wheeler and Licence for Flipkart in Talab Tillo .

Contact on 7006553405.

REQUIRED

SALES GIRLS & BOYS FOR (JOCKEY EXCLUSIVE SHOWROOM)

AT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

Experienced Staff in Garments

Sale will be preferred.

Contact: 9815364499

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Technical Person for Healthcare Company

Eligibility Diploma in Electronics/Lab Technician and should have basic knowledge of healthcare products.

2. Office and Sales Coordinator

Eligibility Good Communication Skills, Computer Knowing & Basic tender knowledge (Candidate from Healthcare background will be given preference)

Interested candidates send their CV/resume on the mail mentioned below before 26-09-2021. Selection on basis of interview.

novex.lifesciences@gmail.com,

malhotra.dinesh34@gmail.com

8860078826, 9796842771