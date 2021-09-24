Employment Sept 24, 2021

Required
An Office Assistant (Female) for an office at Channi Himmat, Jammu.
Minimum Qualification : Graduation and having full knowledge in Computers.
Contact :
9622278677
REQUIRED
Medical Representative
HQ Jammu
Male – 01, Female – 01
Reputed Pharma company looks for experienced graduates / B.Pharma with good communications skills and desire for instant growth
Mail your CV with Photo
Gandhiji71@gmail.com
(Salary + Allowances + Incentives Best in Industry)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Marketing Executives/Order Coordinator
Education Qual: 10+2
2 Wheeler (Scooty) MUST
For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 8000 + FUEL + INCENTIVES
Contact: 906389870/9906023111
Urgently Required
Interview Date Friday to Sunday
1. Malls Job m/f 10 person
2. Showroom m/f 10 person
3. Office. M/F 10 person
4. Industry m/f 10 person
5. Security Guard 20 person
6. Packing Boys, Helper, Peon, Caretaker
7. Receptionist. Telly Caller
Ph. 7780970562, 6606843913
Email: vaman1226@gmail.com
Urgently Required
1. Civil Engg (5 no) 10k to 15k
2. Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10 no) 15 k
3. Banking jobs (5 no) 15k to 20 k onroll
4. GNM/BSC Nursing (6 no) 15 K
5. Delivery boys for Jammu, Trikuta Nagar, Akhnoor, Gangyal,Nagrota, Rajouri, Shakti Nagar, Doda (20no) 11k+petrol charges
Mob.: 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar
Required
1) Required Branch Relationship Executives for Sbi credit cards in Akhnoor & Nagrota . 2) Required Delivery boys having own 2 wheeler and Licence for Flipkart in Talab Tillo .
Contact on 7006553405.
REQUIRED
SALES GIRLS & BOYS FOR (JOCKEY EXCLUSIVE SHOWROOM)
AT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
Experienced Staff in Garments
Sale will be preferred.
Contact: 9815364499
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Technical Person for Healthcare Company
Eligibility Diploma in Electronics/Lab Technician and should have basic knowledge of healthcare products.
2. Office and Sales Coordinator
Eligibility Good Communication Skills, Computer Knowing & Basic tender knowledge (Candidate from Healthcare background will be given preference)
Interested candidates send their CV/resume on the mail mentioned below before 26-09-2021. Selection on basis of interview.
novex.lifesciences@gmail.com,
malhotra.dinesh34@gmail.com
8860078826, 9796842771
