Employment Sept 19, 2021

!! Urgently Required !!
Open Positions – 15
Designation – Contact Center Executives
Campaign – Outbound Sales
Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.
{Fresher’s who want to do career in sales are also welcome}
Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply.
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 , Near Central Bank , Jammu – INDIA.
Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed
(7006176140 / 7208487317 / 8433900679
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 99060-17701
STAFF REQUIRED
Balaji Hallmarking Centre, Jain Bazar, Jammu
Requires the Services of a qualified
female for Office reception,
Qualification: Graduate, Salary: An Attractive Salary Package with good qualification & experience will be offered
Timings: 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM
Interested candidates may contact at:
9149420386, 9086990642
Vacancies for J&K
1. Zonal Mktg. Heads for J&K
Sal: Above Rs. 8 Lac P.A + Inc.
2. Area Mgr. for All J&K (M/F)
Sal: Above Rs.3.5 Lac P.A. + Inc.
3. Electricians for two/four wheelers
Sal: No Bar Plus 2 yrs Experience.
Candidates having Exp. in Automobile Sector shall be preferred
Contact: 9797029989
email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Accountant – 15000/-
(B.com with Experience in Tally and Accounts)
Walk in Interview with Biodata
on 20.09.2021 & 21.09.2021
JKSPYM Centre, Village Purkhoo
Domana, Jammu
Cont No: 8715955143/9596750390
email: mashwarakendrairca@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
1) Deputy Project Manager having 15 years experience in road sector.
2) Mechanical Team Required for construction machinery like dumpers, rollers, Pavers etc.
Interested candidate with working experience of 5 to 6 years in construction field can apply.
id.sguptabsf1986@gmail.com
No. 9419137630
hilalabg@gmail.com, No. 8803507057
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER
INDUSTRIES SAMBA
1. ACCOUNTANT CUM DISPATCHER (M) 1 Post
EXP: 1 Year
2. ACCOUNTANT (F) 1 Post EXP: 1 Year
INTERVIEW DATE & TIME
DATE : 20.09.2021
INTERVIEW TIME : 4.00 PM TO 6.00.
Interested candidates may come along with their resume to
SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1 SIDCO SAMBA. M: 9018323007
Email:hr.shankergroup@gmail.com
REQUIRED
A b2b travel company requires a candidate
with good communication and computer skills.
Contact: Mail CV:
amotherstouch.in@gmail.com
Store Manager Required
* Prior experience of working as a store manager of footwear and garments store only
* Must be familiar with stock audit, visual merchandising, computer skills (MS Excel), Operations, Sales, Inventory Management etc.
Contact: +918716088999, +919419183881
REQUIRED
(JIO TELECOM)
JAMMU
(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)
1) TELLECALLERS (GIRLS) 10
(6000 Salary + Incentive)
CONTACT NO. 9086242064, 8713052709
ADDRESS : H. NO. 42 SEC. 8
Mini Market Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Goyal sales corporation
Sr No. Particulars Nos
1. Expertise for Payment
Collection 4
INTERVIEW FROM
WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY
INTERVIEW TIMING -12 PM to 2 PM
CALL TIMING- 11 AM TO 1 PM
OPP. DIGIANA ASHRAM NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD
PHONE NO. 9055500618
Vacancy
Looking for Experience Candidates for hotel & Restaurant at Jammu
Restaurant Captain
Senior Steward
Training Stewards & Cashier
Contact Mob :
9906247877
8082232065
Care taker
an experienced female care taker is available to look after old/sick lady. interested may kindly contact on
mobile nos 9622403634
9055019031
VACANCY
Following Staff required :
(1) Spare Parts Store Supervisor – M
(Having Computer /Data Entry knowledge)
(2) Data Entry Operator – F
(Having fluent speed in typing)
(3) Workshop Supervisor – M
Contact :
Royal Enfields, New Plot, Jammu
8082149800, 7889472475
REQUIRED
Required full-time female helper for a small family in Trikuta Nagar. salary negotiable.
Contact :
9419213221
URGENT JOBS
Wanted a Tele-Caller (F)
Fixed Salary upto
8000 pm + Incentives
Universal Solutions
(Sainik Colony)
7006347715
Wanted
Computer knowing boy/girl
for Cyber Cafe
Contact No.
9419174801
Jobs@2021
NO Registration Fees!
1.Tele Callers for International BPO’S
Experience candidates only
Salary : 15k to 22k +perks
Work from Home only
Morning shift
2.Degree/ Diploma Electronics or Electrical (m)
For Kathua & Poonch
Salary : 10k.to.15k + perks
3. Telecaller/ Computer Operator for talab tillo loc.
Dreammakerz 8713000033
REQUIRED
1) Civil Engineers
2) Workers (8th Pass)
Interview on 20-09-2021
11 AM to 1.00 PM at
R.R. MEDICARE PRODUCTS
3-A, BIRPUR INDUSTRIAL
COMPLEX BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU
Required
Marketing Head for News Channel for details come in interview at our office 27, Kacchi Chawni, Near Ranbir Library between 11 to 6 PM.
Interested persons call at 9419191554
Editorial
Disloyal employees to lose jobs
Stop humiliation of Outstanding Sports Persons