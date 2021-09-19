Employment Sept 19, 2021

!! Urgently Required !!

Open Positions – 15

Designation – Contact Center Executives

Campaign – Outbound Sales

Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.

{Fresher’s who want to do career in sales are also welcome}

Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply.

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 , Near Central Bank , Jammu – INDIA.

Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed

(7006176140 / 7208487317 / 8433900679

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 99060-17701

STAFF REQUIRED

Balaji Hallmarking Centre, Jain Bazar, Jammu

Requires the Services of a qualified

female for Office reception,

Qualification: Graduate, Salary: An Attractive Salary Package with good qualification & experience will be offered

Timings: 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM

Interested candidates may contact at:

9149420386, 9086990642

Vacancies for J&K

1. Zonal Mktg. Heads for J&K

Sal: Above Rs. 8 Lac P.A + Inc.

2. Area Mgr. for All J&K (M/F)

Sal: Above Rs.3.5 Lac P.A. + Inc.

3. Electricians for two/four wheelers

Sal: No Bar Plus 2 yrs Experience.

Candidates having Exp. in Automobile Sector shall be preferred

Contact: 9797029989

email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Accountant – 15000/-

(B.com with Experience in Tally and Accounts)

Walk in Interview with Biodata

on 20.09.2021 & 21.09.2021

JKSPYM Centre, Village Purkhoo

Domana, Jammu

Cont No: 8715955143/9596750390

email: mashwarakendrairca@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

1) Deputy Project Manager having 15 years experience in road sector.

2) Mechanical Team Required for construction machinery like dumpers, rollers, Pavers etc.

Interested candidate with working experience of 5 to 6 years in construction field can apply.

id.sguptabsf1986@gmail.com

No. 9419137630

hilalabg@gmail.com, No. 8803507057

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER

INDUSTRIES SAMBA

1. ACCOUNTANT CUM DISPATCHER (M) 1 Post

EXP: 1 Year

2. ACCOUNTANT (F) 1 Post EXP: 1 Year

INTERVIEW DATE & TIME

DATE : 20.09.2021

INTERVIEW TIME : 4.00 PM TO 6.00.

Interested candidates may come along with their resume to

SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1 SIDCO SAMBA. M: 9018323007

Email:hr.shankergroup@gmail.com

REQUIRED

A b2b travel company requires a candidate

with good communication and computer skills.

Contact: Mail CV:

amotherstouch.in@gmail.com

Store Manager Required

* Prior experience of working as a store manager of footwear and garments store only

* Must be familiar with stock audit, visual merchandising, computer skills (MS Excel), Operations, Sales, Inventory Management etc.

Contact: +918716088999, +919419183881

REQUIRED

(JIO TELECOM)

JAMMU

(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)

1) TELLECALLERS (GIRLS) 10

(6000 Salary + Incentive)

CONTACT NO. 9086242064, 8713052709

ADDRESS : H. NO. 42 SEC. 8

Mini Market Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Goyal sales corporation

Sr No. Particulars Nos

1. Expertise for Payment

Collection 4

INTERVIEW FROM

WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY

INTERVIEW TIMING -12 PM to 2 PM

CALL TIMING- 11 AM TO 1 PM

OPP. DIGIANA ASHRAM NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD

PHONE NO. 9055500618

Vacancy

Looking for Experience Candidates for hotel & Restaurant at Jammu

Restaurant Captain

Senior Steward

Training Stewards & Cashier

Contact Mob :

9906247877

8082232065

Care taker

an experienced female care taker is available to look after old/sick lady. interested may kindly contact on

mobile nos 9622403634

9055019031

VACANCY

Following Staff required :

(1) Spare Parts Store Supervisor – M

(Having Computer /Data Entry knowledge)

(2) Data Entry Operator – F

(Having fluent speed in typing)

(3) Workshop Supervisor – M

Contact :

Royal Enfields, New Plot, Jammu

8082149800, 7889472475

REQUIRED

Required full-time female helper for a small family in Trikuta Nagar. salary negotiable.

Contact :

9419213221

URGENT JOBS

Wanted a Tele-Caller (F)

Fixed Salary upto

8000 pm + Incentives

Universal Solutions

(Sainik Colony)

7006347715

Wanted

Computer knowing boy/girl

for Cyber Cafe

Contact No.

9419174801

Jobs@2021

NO Registration Fees!

1.Tele Callers for International BPO’S

Experience candidates only

Salary : 15k to 22k +perks

Work from Home only

Morning shift

2.Degree/ Diploma Electronics or Electrical (m)

For Kathua & Poonch

Salary : 10k.to.15k + perks

3. Telecaller/ Computer Operator for talab tillo loc.

Dreammakerz 8713000033

REQUIRED

1) Civil Engineers

2) Workers (8th Pass)

Interview on 20-09-2021

11 AM to 1.00 PM at

R.R. MEDICARE PRODUCTS

3-A, BIRPUR INDUSTRIAL

COMPLEX BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU

Required

Marketing Head for News Channel for details come in interview at our office 27, Kacchi Chawni, Near Ranbir Library between 11 to 6 PM.

Interested persons call at 9419191554