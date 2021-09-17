Employment Sept 17, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Workshop Manager – 1

2) Body shop Manager – 1

3) Warranty Manager – 1

4) Spare Parts Manager – 1

5) Supervisor

Fresher Please Excuse

Candidates having experience in Automobile Sector can any apply.

Contact: Mail your CV on

sunnykothidar@gmail.com

Mobile No: 9086085859

Job opening for SPECIAL EDUCATOR

Requirements:

1. Can teach ADLs & academics to children with special needs (mild to moderate severity).

2. Communication skills (good social skills)

3. Zeal to learn and grow

4. Team player

*Freshers can also apply

Contact us at Brainpreneurs – 9596899755 between 9:30 am to 6 pm

from Monday to Saturday

www.brainpreneurs.in

Required Urgently

1. Zonal Mktg Head for J&K

Exp. Min. 5 yrs, Sal Rs 40+TA+Inc.

2. Area Mgrs 5 Nos for all J&K

Exp. Min. 3 yrs Sal : Rs 24+TA+Inc.

3. Social N/W. Manager Female

Qual. MCA/BCA/MBA with Exp. in S.N/W

& Software, Salary No bar

Contact : 9797029989

Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

Required

A leading NBFC required field officer for its Jammu office who should be minimum graduate, holding a valid driving license. Job will be procuring financing business for the company and collection of its dues will be given attractive salary cum commission package and two wheeler conveyance.

Interested to contact with full resume at Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd., United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu

Contact No.: 90864-87143

Urgently

Required

Manager for Aerobera Appartment Society Channi Himmat Sector-1 A candidate must have knowledge of Computer & Banking affair.

Salary – 15000/-

Contact

9121047931

Required Accountant: Bombay Coffee House & SBCA

Required experienced accountant with knowledge of accounts and accounting Software Busy.

Duties: GST Returns, Selling & Purchasing Business and other accounts related work. Minimum 5 years experience.

Good Salary

Contact Number: 9990109714

SALES PERSON REQUIRED

Full time salesman/girl with pleasing personality and good communication skills required for a renowned jewellery showroom.

Interested candidates may

contact at 7006136536

URGENTLY REQUIREMENT

1). GNM, Medical Assistant and OTT

2 year Diploma – 50

2). Office Assistant – F – 4

3). Data Entry Operator – 50

4). Driver – M – 20

Contact No: 9541368008, 7051189115

Anu placement services

We provide patient care attendent, old age care, baby care, covid patIent care, part time maid 9 to 5 shift.

7889663466, 9906267040.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A GRADUATE MALE PERSON WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS HAVING

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE FOR OFFICE WORK.

CONTACT NO. 6006432837

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER

INDUSTRIES SAMBA

NAME OF POSTS

1. ACCOUNTANT CUM DISPACHER 2 YEAR EXPERIENCE :- 1 POST MALE

2. ACCOUNTANT FRESHER:- 1 POST FEMALE

INTERVIEW DATE & TIME

DATE : 17.09.2021

INTERVIEW TIME : 4.00 PM TO 6.00 PM AT I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA. M:- 9018323007

Intersted candidates may come along with resume/cv To

SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT-1 SIDCO SAMBA OR MAIL THEIR hr.shankergroup@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Female Nursing Tutors

For Nursing Institute

Qualification: B.Sc Nursing with (3 years experience)

Contact No:

9419183822, 9796445207