Employment Sept 17, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Workshop Manager – 1
2) Body shop Manager – 1
3) Warranty Manager – 1
4) Spare Parts Manager – 1
5) Supervisor
Fresher Please Excuse
Candidates having experience in Automobile Sector can any apply.
Contact: Mail your CV on
sunnykothidar@gmail.com
Mobile No: 9086085859
Job opening for SPECIAL EDUCATOR
Requirements:
1. Can teach ADLs & academics to children with special needs (mild to moderate severity).
2. Communication skills (good social skills)
3. Zeal to learn and grow
4. Team player
*Freshers can also apply
Contact us at Brainpreneurs – 9596899755 between 9:30 am to 6 pm
from Monday to Saturday
www.brainpreneurs.in
Required Urgently
1. Zonal Mktg Head for J&K
Exp. Min. 5 yrs, Sal Rs 40+TA+Inc.
2. Area Mgrs 5 Nos for all J&K
Exp. Min. 3 yrs Sal : Rs 24+TA+Inc.
3. Social N/W. Manager Female
Qual. MCA/BCA/MBA with Exp. in S.N/W
& Software, Salary No bar
Contact : 9797029989
Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
Required
A leading NBFC required field officer for its Jammu office who should be minimum graduate, holding a valid driving license. Job will be procuring financing business for the company and collection of its dues will be given attractive salary cum commission package and two wheeler conveyance.
Interested to contact with full resume at Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd., United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu
Contact No.: 90864-87143
Urgently
Required
Manager for Aerobera Appartment Society Channi Himmat Sector-1 A candidate must have knowledge of Computer & Banking affair.
Salary – 15000/-
Contact
9121047931
Required Accountant: Bombay Coffee House & SBCA
Required experienced accountant with knowledge of accounts and accounting Software Busy.
Duties: GST Returns, Selling & Purchasing Business and other accounts related work. Minimum 5 years experience.
Good Salary
Contact Number: 9990109714
SALES PERSON REQUIRED
Full time salesman/girl with pleasing personality and good communication skills required for a renowned jewellery showroom.
Interested candidates may
contact at 7006136536
URGENTLY REQUIREMENT
1). GNM, Medical Assistant and OTT
2 year Diploma – 50
2). Office Assistant – F – 4
3). Data Entry Operator – 50
4). Driver – M – 20
Contact No: 9541368008, 7051189115
Anu placement services
We provide patient care attendent, old age care, baby care, covid patIent care, part time maid 9 to 5 shift.
7889663466, 9906267040.
REQUIRED
REQUIRED A GRADUATE MALE PERSON WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS HAVING
COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE FOR OFFICE WORK.
CONTACT NO. 6006432837
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER
INDUSTRIES SAMBA
NAME OF POSTS
1. ACCOUNTANT CUM DISPACHER 2 YEAR EXPERIENCE :- 1 POST MALE
2. ACCOUNTANT FRESHER:- 1 POST FEMALE
INTERVIEW DATE & TIME
DATE : 17.09.2021
INTERVIEW TIME : 4.00 PM TO 6.00 PM AT I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA. M:- 9018323007
Intersted candidates may come along with resume/cv To
SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT-1 SIDCO SAMBA OR MAIL THEIR hr.shankergroup@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Female Nursing Tutors
For Nursing Institute
Qualification: B.Sc Nursing with (3 years experience)
Contact No:
9419183822, 9796445207