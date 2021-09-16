Employment Sept 16, 2021

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant , Receptionist,Office Coordinator ,Payment collection boy ,

2. Btech and Dip. In Mech engg and elect. Engg fresher , CCTV tech+Engg, Anchor for news ,

3. Data entery, Telle caller, Oprators,Office boy, Driver , Packing boys ,

Address :- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna

Contact No:-7298663220, 9622365951,9796260300

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh: 9906017701

URGENT REQUIRED

Packing boys for chips factory salary 10,500+ PF/ESI

Courier boys – 10,000+ Petrol Charges + incentive

Manager – 18,000+ (M.B.A)

Security Guard – 10,500+

Tellecaller – 10,000+ (F)

B/D Pharmacy – (On Roll) – 15,000+

M.Sc./B.Sc Chemistry – 15,000+

9906300427

Add: Opp. ITI College Shakti Nagar.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

E-Stamping & Printing Expert

at

SDM/Tehsildar Jammu North

Complex Janipur

(Timing 9 AM to 4 PM)

Contact On

Mob. 8082807091

O. P Katoch

Stamp Vendor

REQUIRED

An HR for a construction

company at

Channi Himmat,

Jammu

Contact :

9622278677

REQUIRED urgently

1) Female Tellecaller- 4

Walk in Interview Between

11.30 AM to 4.00 PM

on Thursday & Friday

Selection on first come Basis

Address : Office Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact No.

9469237550

8899828377

Vacancy

1. Senior Sales Executive – FMCG

Minimum 3+ Years in experience in

(Tea, Spices & Atta, Maida)

Must have knowledge of Retail and Wholesale channels in districts of Jammu Division.

Salary – As per industry standards.

Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu

9622044437

Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Teacher is required having B.Sc (Non- Medical) qualification with teaching experience for 10th class students of Bal Bharti Public School (Balgran) for teaching Physics/Math.

Interested person can attend for walk-in-interview on dated 22/09/2021 at 12:30pm. Salary negotiable.

Contact No.

9906309172, 9906109606

Principal

Vacancy open for Office Manager. Requirements:

1. Zeal to learn and grow

2. Client handling skills, communication skills (good social skills)

3. Good management skills

4. Well equipped with the knowledge of excel, word and ppt

5. Team player

*Freshers can also apply

Contact us at Brainpreneurs – 9596899755

Jai chandi maa

Computer Opt 1 (F)

Salary: 8K to 10K.

Accountnat – 1 (F) Exp 1 year.

Salary: 9000 to 10,000

Field Officer (for Security)

Receptionist – 1(F).

Sal 8 K to 10 K.

Ph No: 9797675901

Add: H.No. 29, Sec 1, Near

Suvida Medico, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt. Registered firm requires 56 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir UT and Ladakh UT.

Qualification :- 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income :- 10000 to 18000 (As per Co. rule).

So come alongwith your biodata at MLCC (Max Life Care Centre).

824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Vivekanad Chowk, Near Bus Stand Jammu.

Contact No. 9682697973, 9796256081

Required Urgently

1. Zonal Mktg Head for J&K

Exp. Min. 5 yrs, Sal Rs 40+TA+Inc.

2. Area Mgrs 5 Nos for all J&K

Exp. Min. 3 yrs Sal : Rs 24+TA+Inc.

3. Social N/W. Manager Female

Qual. MCA/BCA/MBA with Exp. in S.N/W

& Software, Salary No bar

Contact : 9797029989

Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

JOBS

1. Pvt. Bank Jobs 50 15+Salary

2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+Salary

4. Tellecaller & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5. Mkt. & Salse Jobs 50 10 + Salary

6. Peon, Helper, Exe, Jobs 100 8 + Salary

7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8. Recep, Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary

Venue : Seema Job dot Com Regd.

H.No. 142/6, Model Town Gangyal Jammu.

M- 7006723093