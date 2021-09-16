Employment Sept 16, 2021

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant , Receptionist,Office Coordinator ,Payment collection boy ,
2. Btech and Dip. In Mech engg and elect. Engg fresher , CCTV tech+Engg, Anchor for news ,
3. Data entery, Telle caller, Oprators,Office boy, Driver , Packing boys ,
Address :- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna
Contact No:-7298663220, 9622365951,9796260300
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh: 9906017701
URGENT REQUIRED
Packing boys for chips factory salary 10,500+ PF/ESI
Courier boys – 10,000+ Petrol Charges + incentive
Manager – 18,000+ (M.B.A)
Security Guard – 10,500+
Tellecaller – 10,000+ (F)
B/D Pharmacy – (On Roll) – 15,000+
M.Sc./B.Sc Chemistry – 15,000+
9906300427
Add: Opp. ITI College Shakti Nagar.
URGENTLY REQUIRED
E-Stamping & Printing Expert
at
SDM/Tehsildar Jammu North
Complex Janipur
(Timing 9 AM to 4 PM)
Contact On
Mob. 8082807091
O. P Katoch
Stamp Vendor
REQUIRED
An HR for a construction
company at
Channi Himmat,
Jammu
Contact :
9622278677
REQUIRED urgently
1) Female Tellecaller- 4
Walk in Interview Between
11.30 AM to 4.00 PM
on Thursday & Friday
Selection on first come Basis
Address : Office Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact No.
9469237550
8899828377
Vacancy
1. Senior Sales Executive – FMCG
Minimum 3+ Years in experience in
(Tea, Spices & Atta, Maida)
Must have knowledge of Retail and Wholesale channels in districts of Jammu Division.
Salary – As per industry standards.
Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu
9622044437
Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Teacher is required having B.Sc (Non- Medical) qualification with teaching experience for 10th class students of Bal Bharti Public School (Balgran) for teaching Physics/Math.
Interested person can attend for walk-in-interview on dated 22/09/2021 at 12:30pm. Salary negotiable.
Contact No.
9906309172, 9906109606
Principal
Vacancy open for Office Manager. Requirements:
1. Zeal to learn and grow
2. Client handling skills, communication skills (good social skills)
3. Good management skills
4. Well equipped with the knowledge of excel, word and ppt
5. Team player
*Freshers can also apply
Contact us at Brainpreneurs – 9596899755
Jai chandi maa
Computer Opt 1 (F)
Salary: 8K to 10K.
Accountnat – 1 (F) Exp 1 year.
Salary: 9000 to 10,000
Field Officer (for Security)
Receptionist – 1(F).
Sal 8 K to 10 K.
Ph No: 9797675901
Add: H.No. 29, Sec 1, Near
Suvida Medico, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt. Registered firm requires 56 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir UT and Ladakh UT.
Qualification :- 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income :- 10000 to 18000 (As per Co. rule).
So come alongwith your biodata at MLCC (Max Life Care Centre).
824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Vivekanad Chowk, Near Bus Stand Jammu.
Contact No. 9682697973, 9796256081
Required Urgently
1. Zonal Mktg Head for J&K
Exp. Min. 5 yrs, Sal Rs 40+TA+Inc.
2. Area Mgrs 5 Nos for all J&K
Exp. Min. 3 yrs Sal : Rs 24+TA+Inc.
3. Social N/W. Manager Female
Qual. MCA/BCA/MBA with Exp. in S.N/W
& Software, Salary No bar
Contact : 9797029989
Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
JOBS
1. Pvt. Bank Jobs 50 15+Salary
2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary
3. IT Jobs 100 25+Salary
4. Tellecaller & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary
5. Mkt. & Salse Jobs 50 10 + Salary
6. Peon, Helper, Exe, Jobs 100 8 + Salary
7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary
8. Recep, Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary
Venue : Seema Job dot Com Regd.
H.No. 142/6, Model Town Gangyal Jammu.
M- 7006723093
