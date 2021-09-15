Employment Sept 15, 2021

Fauji public school
raya morh patti
requires
1. 01 x Lecturer for Chemistry for 11th & 12th Classes
2. Qualification required- Master Degree with B.Ed (PGT)
3. Salary with EPF facility- Negotiable
4. Apply with Bio Data by 22 Sep 2021
Contact :
House No. 1 Dashmesh Nagar, Digiana (Jammu)
Phone No. 96222-15546 and 91495-64411
Vacancy open for Office Manager. Requirements:
1. Zeal to learn and grow
2. Client handling skills, communication skills (good social skills)
3. Good management skills
4. Well equipped with the knowledge of excel, word and ppt
5. Team player
*Freshers can also apply
Contact us at Brainpreneurs – 9596899755
Required Urgently
1. Zonal Mktg Head for J&K
Exp. Min. 5 yrs, Sal Rs 40+TA+Inc.
2. Area Mgrs 5 Nos for all J&K
Exp. Min. 3 yrs Sal : Rs 24+TA+Inc.
3. Social N/W. Manager Female
Qual. MCA/MBA, Exp. in S.N/W
& Comp. S/W, Salary No bar
Contact : 9797029989
Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
007 Super Mart Trikuta Nagar Jammu
REQUIRED
Sales Executive
(Male/Female)
for Crockery Section.
Candidates with 2,3 years experience will be preferred.
8899998007/ 9796000194
Jai chandi maa
Computer Opt 1 (F)
Salary: 8K to 10K.
Accountnat – 1 (F) Exp 1 year.
Salary: 9000 to 10,000
Field Officer (for Security)
Receptionist – 1(F).
Sal 8 K to 10 K.
Ph No: 9797675901
Add: H.No. 29, Sec 1, Near
Suvida Medico, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
(English Medium Recognized By J&K Govt.)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Teachers Required
For teaching Bio-Science – 2
Minimum Qualification – M.Sc
Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 15-9-2021 or 16-9-2021 from 9 am to 1 pm.
Urgent Required
3 hairdressers for Unisex Salon for Jammu Branch and Akhnoor Branch
Salary No bar.
Smart+Glam Unisex Salon
9797863212
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt. Registered firm requires 56 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir UT and Ladakh UT.
Qualification :- 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income :- 10000 to 18000 (As per Co. rule).
So come alongwith your biodata at MLCC (Max Life Care Centre).
824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Vivekanad Chowk, Near Bus Stand Jammu.
Contact No. 9682697973, 9796256081
Job India or Abroad 100% Guarantee
Required Male/ Female Candidate for Banking, Bannccainsurance, Hotels.
Malls and Pvt Companies, Factories, Guards, Airports…etc
Qualification:8th to Graduation
Calling time:9:30 Am to 5PM
Interested candidate cont on :
8716832184/7051186627
Urgent Requirements
INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO.
1. Relationship Manager – 10 post M/F.
Qualification – min. 12th
Salary – 8k to 12k + Bonus
2. Tele Executive – 10 post M/F
Qualification – min. 12th
Salary 8000 + bonus.
3. Survey Executive – 05 post M/F
Qualification – min. 10th
Salary – 8k to 10k
Walk-in-interview: Wed, Thurs, Fri (12noon to 4 pm)
Address – Vmart 2nd floor, Shiv Nagar, Udhampur.
Contact No.: 7051829410, 7889845512, 9419224690
Required
A leading NBFC required field officer for its Jammu office who should be minimum graduate, holding a valid driving license. Job will be procuring financing business for the company and collection of its dues will be given attractive salary cum commission package and two wheeler conveyance.
Interested to contact with full resume at Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd., United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu
Contact No.: 90864-87143
Required Manager
For Petrol Pump
Udhampur
Contact No: 7006441048
REQUIRED URGENTLY
Computer Operator – 2 Nos (Male Only)
Local area Janipur preferable
Salary 7000 to 8000
Contact: 6005304479
REQUIRED
COOK/MAID FULL TIME FOR A FAMILY OF 3 AT NANAK NAGAR. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.
CALL
9419186758 / 9596844103
