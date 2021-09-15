Employment Sept 15, 2021

Fauji public school

raya morh patti

requires

1. 01 x Lecturer for Chemistry for 11th & 12th Classes

2. Qualification required- Master Degree with B.Ed (PGT)

3. Salary with EPF facility- Negotiable

4. Apply with Bio Data by 22 Sep 2021

Contact :

House No. 1 Dashmesh Nagar, Digiana (Jammu)

Phone No. 96222-15546 and 91495-64411

Vacancy open for Office Manager. Requirements:

1. Zeal to learn and grow

2. Client handling skills, communication skills (good social skills)

3. Good management skills

4. Well equipped with the knowledge of excel, word and ppt

5. Team player

*Freshers can also apply

Contact us at Brainpreneurs – 9596899755

Required Urgently

1. Zonal Mktg Head for J&K

Exp. Min. 5 yrs, Sal Rs 40+TA+Inc.

2. Area Mgrs 5 Nos for all J&K

Exp. Min. 3 yrs Sal : Rs 24+TA+Inc.

3. Social N/W. Manager Female

Qual. MCA/MBA, Exp. in S.N/W

& Comp. S/W, Salary No bar

Contact : 9797029989

Mail: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

007 Super Mart Trikuta Nagar Jammu

REQUIRED

Sales Executive

(Male/Female)

for Crockery Section.

Candidates with 2,3 years experience will be preferred.

8899998007/ 9796000194

Jai chandi maa

Computer Opt 1 (F)

Salary: 8K to 10K.

Accountnat – 1 (F) Exp 1 year.

Salary: 9000 to 10,000

Field Officer (for Security)

Receptionist – 1(F).

Sal 8 K to 10 K.

Ph No: 9797675901

Add: H.No. 29, Sec 1, Near

Suvida Medico, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(English Medium Recognized By J&K Govt.)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Teachers Required

For teaching Bio-Science – 2

Minimum Qualification – M.Sc

Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 15-9-2021 or 16-9-2021 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Urgent Required

3 hairdressers for Unisex Salon for Jammu Branch and Akhnoor Branch

Salary No bar.

Smart+Glam Unisex Salon

9797863212

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt. Registered firm requires 56 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir UT and Ladakh UT.

Qualification :- 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income :- 10000 to 18000 (As per Co. rule).

So come alongwith your biodata at MLCC (Max Life Care Centre).

824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Vivekanad Chowk, Near Bus Stand Jammu.

Contact No. 9682697973, 9796256081

Job India or Abroad 100% Guarantee

Required Male/ Female Candidate for Banking, Bannccainsurance, Hotels.

Malls and Pvt Companies, Factories, Guards, Airports…etc

Qualification:8th to Graduation

Calling time:9:30 Am to 5PM

Interested candidate cont on :

8716832184/7051186627

Urgent Requirements

INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO.

1. Relationship Manager – 10 post M/F.

Qualification – min. 12th

Salary – 8k to 12k + Bonus

2. Tele Executive – 10 post M/F

Qualification – min. 12th

Salary 8000 + bonus.

3. Survey Executive – 05 post M/F

Qualification – min. 10th

Salary – 8k to 10k

Walk-in-interview: Wed, Thurs, Fri (12noon to 4 pm)

Address – Vmart 2nd floor, Shiv Nagar, Udhampur.

Contact No.: 7051829410, 7889845512, 9419224690

Required

A leading NBFC required field officer for its Jammu office who should be minimum graduate, holding a valid driving license. Job will be procuring financing business for the company and collection of its dues will be given attractive salary cum commission package and two wheeler conveyance.

Interested to contact with full resume at Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd., United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu

Contact No.: 90864-87143

Required Manager

For Petrol Pump

Udhampur

Contact No: 7006441048

REQUIRED URGENTLY

Computer Operator – 2 Nos (Male Only)

Local area Janipur preferable

Salary 7000 to 8000

Contact: 6005304479

REQUIRED

COOK/MAID FULL TIME FOR A FAMILY OF 3 AT NANAK NAGAR. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CALL

9419186758 / 9596844103