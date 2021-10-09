Employment Oct 9, 2021

REQUIRED

A SALESMAN FOR A CHEMIST SHOP. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO

D-PHARMA, ANM, GNM.

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT

7006003814

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Private job for jammu

Appointment call

6006843913, 9086193986

1. Tellycaller, Receptionist

2. Computer Operator, Accountant

3. Sales Man, Floor Executive

4. Office Assistant, Helper, Security Guard

Interview Saturday to Monday

TAWI GAS AGENCY REQUIRES DELIVERY STAFF

Urgently required three drivers and three helpers for delivery of Gas Cylinders in Jammu and surrounding areas. Trained persons shall be preferred.

Contact:- Mobile No.: 7889879382

Salary Negotiable

WANTED

Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory DMLT will experience preferred. Fresh DMLT graduates can also apply.

Salary negotiable.

Hrs: 7.30 AM – 1.30 PM.

9018862510

Start Small

business

AT HOME & EARN

30,000 to 50,000 PM

Avail 10% Discount on

Navratra Festival

and Required

Tele Caller (Male/Female)

Cont 8899157800, 8899182280

REQUIRED

1 OR 2 HALL FOR LIBRARY

1 INDEPENDENT BUILDING FOR RESIDENCE

1 ROOM 2 ROOM FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSE

1 BHK OR 2BHK FOR RESIDENCE

2 ROOM FOR OFFICE CUM RESIDENCE

GANDHI NAGAR, NANAK NAGAR, CHANNI, SUNJWA NARWAL HIGHWAY, SHIVAJI CHOWK, LAST MORH KACHI CHAWNI , PRADE ETC.

CONTACT : 9797338222

Here ends your job hunting

Get relevant job recommendations (for Outsource State & Central Govt./Pvt.

Urgent Requirements:-

Account Executive:

B.Com/M.Com (Exp: 2 to 7 yrs.)

Office: Hall N. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu-180004, Tele-0191-2478081.

Email: abn_network@rediffmail.com

abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com

Jobs for freshers and graduates

1 Educational Counsellor/tutors.

2. Quality Control: BSc fresher.

3. Hospitality: Sr Steward, Steward, Captain, Service Manager, Store cum Housekeeping Supervisor, Tandoor DCDP/Commi, Cashier and Trainee Captain.

4. Customer Relationship Manager and Service Delivery Manager for automobile industry.

5. Multiple Vacancies in reputed Banks.

6. Office Admin Executive(male/female both).

7. Supply chain executive/logistics expert with experience of min 2 years

8. Vacancy in Srinagar for boiler operator and ITI freshers.

Contact Jobb Pandits, 7780874179

Wanted

interior designer

Fresher- 1 yr of experience-Diploma or Degree holder multi tasking

* Proficiency in AutoCad, 3Ds Max/Google Sketchup and Photoshop

* Manage both sites and office

* Good Communication skills, energetic and Displined

* Able to work in Team

Email your CV : arconsjk@gmail.com

Arcon Design Consultants

57 A/B Bank of Baroda Building,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu (J&K) 180004

Contact : 9419196076

S R TRADERS

HAPPY NAVRATRA

urgently required

* Office boy cum helper (ready made Garments Showroom)

Salary – 4000 to 5000

* Salesman (ready made garments showroom)

Salary – 8000 to 10,000

* Marketing Executive for Dry Fruits (Whole Sale & Retail)

Salary -10000 to 12000 (+ Incentives)

Address : 324, Rehari Colony, backside

of Sarwal Hospital, Jammu

Contact No. 9086733638, 7780926155, 9419208017

DE HOOR – Beauty & Makeup Academy

Requirement:

1. Hair Dresser (02 No’s)

2. Beauticians (02 No’s)

3. Makeup Artist (02 No’s)

4. Office Boy / Girl (02 No’s)

Contact at: +91 6006492292 | 9622773934

Email id: dehoorjammu@gmail.com

Adress: Sainik Colony A, Near Shela Devi Eye Hospital, Jammu

Required

Required a Salesman at Leap Forward Solutions, Jammu deals in Electrical goods and appliances for Jammu Local and Outer within Jammu province.

Experience: Graudate or 10+2 with sales experience.

Salary: Based on experience

Contact: 9797333188

Required

Drivers required for Four Wheeler Auto from Bakshi Nagar or near by area.

Contact :

94191-08836

7889541208

TIRUPATI CONVENT

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Recognized and Affiliated to CBSE

Thalora (Manwal) Teh. Majalta, Distt Udhampur (J&K)-182117

Required Teachers for the post of PRT (Graduation with B.Ed), TGT (Post Graduate with B.Ed), PGT (Post Graduate with B.Ed & min 3 years of working experience.

Contact :

6005410423, 01990-295007, 8588978551

Advanced & Best Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Senior Software Developer (3-5+ years of experience) Salary 25,000-75,000

Skill: C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, Web API’s, JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, JavaScript

UX Designer

Skills: HTML5, HTML, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, and APIs wiring, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

Min 3+ years of experience, Salary 25,000-60,000

Contact us: 7051002662

Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co