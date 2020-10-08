Employment Oct 8, 2020

REQUIRED
H.R. Manager/ Administrator (Female only) for
Education Institution
Posting outside Jammu with Food and Accommodation.
Qual: Grad/PG/MBA, Sal: Rs. 20 Plus.
Only Interested candidates may send resume at:
guptahahm@gmail.com
Contact: 8803575548
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Front Office Executive (Male/Female) for a Reputed Clinic in Gandhi Nagar.
Candidate with basic Computer knowledge will be preferred.
Mob: 9596851417, 9622441333, 7006958355
VACANCY
Following staff is required for
a manufacturing unit at Bari Brahmana.
1. Marketing Executive (For Marketing of Doors and Windows) – 3 No.s
Candidate with valid license and two wheeler may apply.
2. Digital (online) Marketing Executive (Female) – 1 No.
Candidate should be well versed with social media like facebook, Instagram etc.
Salary Negotiable
Experience person may send their bio data to email id-
sharwanshan5@gmail.com
Call/Whatsapp at: 9086060606
JOB
Experienced Civil Engineer
For the role of General Manager
For a leading construction
company based in J&K.
Having 10+years of Experience,
Should have knowledge of Project
management & execution and well
versed in estimation and costing
Salary negotiable
Contact with an updated CV
+ 91 9419123683
JOB
Experienced Healthcare
professional For the role of
Business Development Manager
For a chain of Pathology Labs in
J&K. Should be presentable,
dynamic and having excellent
communication skills
Salary negotiable
Contact with an updated CV
+ 91 9419123683
Urgently Required
Telle Caller : +2/Graduate- Male/Female- Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 K
CCE – Male/Female-1 to 2 years
Exp. Salary 10 to 20 K
Computer operator : +2/Graduate- M/F
Fresher/Exp. Both, Salary : 8 to 12 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Wanted Receptionist
Wanted female receptionist with good computer typing speed and communication skills at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Bakshi Nagar, near Gurudwara.
Timing :- 10 AM to 6 PM
(Sunday Closed)
Walk in interview between
4 pm to 6 pm
Contact : 9419149035, 9419180300
Vacancy
Following Staff required :-
(1) Telly Caller – (F)
(Computer knowing)
(2) Customer Relationship Exec. (F)
(Should have DMS knowledge)
(3) Asstt Sales Manager – (F)
(Should have Sales/accounting knowledge)
ROYAL ENFIELD, New Plot, Jammu
# sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
9419352123
Wanted
Wanted Boy (20-40 Yrs) for Doctors Evening Clinic at Roop Nagar (5-7PM)
Contact :
8492958120
Work from Home
Part Time / Full Time
Earn Extra Income
Job Person, Fresher, Businessman, Housewife, Students, Retired, etc.
7889796383, 9682504370
(Great Business Opportunity)
BALGRAN-A Charitable Home for Destitute Children,
Channi Rama, Jammu
Urgently required for working in Balgran.
1. Lady Helpers for child care of inmates 24X7 = 2. Nos.
2. Chowkidar cum Helper 24X7= 1 Nos.
Salary is negotiable. Walk in interview on 14-10-2020 at 11.30 am.
Candidates are requested to bring Aadhar card with them
Mob.9086201601, 9622098833
Hony. Secretary
JOB JOB JOB
Multinational Company Required
Marketing Executive
Male
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 18000 Monthly.
Fresher Also Apply.
Also Required Female Business Partner for “Women Health Project”
Work at Home.
Contact: 9906155071
Address :- 400/A Gandhi Nagar,
Jammu
Required
For Banquet Hall
Electrician
(For 10 Hrs) – 1 No.
Contact: Mr SANJAY
Ph. 9086738531
REQUIRED
SERVICE ENGINEERS &
SALES MANAGERS
FOR COMPUTER SHOWROOM
WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON 8TH, 9TH & 10TH OCT. 2020 BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM.
AT
DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
SATWARI CHOWK, JAMMU
PH: 0191-2430013, 9419160068