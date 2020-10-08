Employment Oct 8, 2020

REQUIRED

H.R. Manager/ Administrator (Female only) for

Education Institution

Posting outside Jammu with Food and Accommodation.

Qual: Grad/PG/MBA, Sal: Rs. 20 Plus.

Only Interested candidates may send resume at:

guptahahm@gmail.com

Contact: 8803575548

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Front Office Executive (Male/Female) for a Reputed Clinic in Gandhi Nagar.

Candidate with basic Computer knowledge will be preferred.

Mob: 9596851417, 9622441333, 7006958355

VACANCY

Following staff is required for

a manufacturing unit at Bari Brahmana.

1. Marketing Executive (For Marketing of Doors and Windows) – 3 No.s

Candidate with valid license and two wheeler may apply.

2. Digital (online) Marketing Executive (Female) – 1 No.

Candidate should be well versed with social media like facebook, Instagram etc.

Salary Negotiable

Experience person may send their bio data to email id-

sharwanshan5@gmail.com

Call/Whatsapp at: 9086060606

JOB

Experienced Civil Engineer

For the role of General Manager

For a leading construction

company based in J&K.

Having 10+years of Experience,

Should have knowledge of Project

management & execution and well

versed in estimation and costing

Salary negotiable

Contact with an updated CV

+ 91 9419123683

JOB

Experienced Healthcare

professional For the role of

Business Development Manager

For a chain of Pathology Labs in

J&K. Should be presentable,

dynamic and having excellent

communication skills

Salary negotiable

Contact with an updated CV

+ 91 9419123683

Urgently Required

Telle Caller : +2/Graduate- Male/Female- Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 K

CCE – Male/Female-1 to 2 years

Exp. Salary 10 to 20 K

Computer operator : +2/Graduate- M/F

Fresher/Exp. Both, Salary : 8 to 12 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Wanted Receptionist

Wanted female receptionist with good computer typing speed and communication skills at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Bakshi Nagar, near Gurudwara.

Timing :- 10 AM to 6 PM

(Sunday Closed)

Walk in interview between

4 pm to 6 pm

Contact : 9419149035, 9419180300

Vacancy

Following Staff required :-

(1) Telly Caller – (F)

(Computer knowing)

(2) Customer Relationship Exec. (F)

(Should have DMS knowledge)

(3) Asstt Sales Manager – (F)

(Should have Sales/accounting knowledge)

ROYAL ENFIELD, New Plot, Jammu

# sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

9419352123

Wanted

Wanted Boy (20-40 Yrs) for Doctors Evening Clinic at Roop Nagar (5-7PM)

Contact :

8492958120

Work from Home

Part Time / Full Time

Earn Extra Income

Job Person, Fresher, Businessman, Housewife, Students, Retired, etc.

7889796383, 9682504370

(Great Business Opportunity)

BALGRAN-A Charitable Home for Destitute Children,

Channi Rama, Jammu

Urgently required for working in Balgran.

1. Lady Helpers for child care of inmates 24X7 = 2. Nos.

2. Chowkidar cum Helper 24X7= 1 Nos.

Salary is negotiable. Walk in interview on 14-10-2020 at 11.30 am.

Candidates are requested to bring Aadhar card with them

Mob.9086201601, 9622098833

Hony. Secretary

JOB JOB JOB

Multinational Company Required

Marketing Executive

Male

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 18000 Monthly.

Fresher Also Apply.

Also Required Female Business Partner for “Women Health Project”

Work at Home.

Contact: 9906155071

Address :- 400/A Gandhi Nagar,

Jammu

Required

For Banquet Hall

Electrician

(For 10 Hrs) – 1 No.

Contact: Mr SANJAY

Ph. 9086738531

REQUIRED

SERVICE ENGINEERS &

SALES MANAGERS

FOR COMPUTER SHOWROOM

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON 8TH, 9TH & 10TH OCT. 2020 BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM.

AT

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

SATWARI CHOWK, JAMMU

PH: 0191-2430013, 9419160068