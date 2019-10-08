Employment Oct 8, 2019

Required

1. Telecaller [F]-2 No.

2. Receptionist [M/F] -2 No.

Experienced will be preferred

Salary best in the industry

For reputed institute

At kacchi chawni jammu

Contact: 9419115306

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY

Graphic Designer: Male +2/Graduate

2 to 6 years of Experience in Designing

Salary 20 to 25 Thousand

Digital Marketing Executive : MBA in Marketing, Fresher:Salary 15 to 20 Thousand

90860-85474 / 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Gym trainner required

MALE/ FEMALE AT

RKM GYM

Upper Gummat, Kanji House Jammu

For details

Contact: 9419128283

Required

IELTS/Spoken

English Teacher

Salary 10k to 15k

JP Consultant

Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

7006866614, 9419219237

REQUIRED STAFF

S No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lect in Chemistry M. Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed

2. History Teacher MA in History + B.Ed

Date of Interview : 10-10-2019

Time : 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368

R.K.S Girls higher secondary school, bishnah

(JAMMU – j&k)

Mob : 9419129807

REQUIRES

Item Salary

1. PGT Commerce (Full time) Above 18000 PM

2. PGT Commerce (Part time for Accts) Above 10000 PM

3. PGT Economics Above 15000 PM

4. PGT Geography Above 15000 PM

Sd/-

Principal

REQUIRED

Required a candidate who have knowledge of Computer Operating and Auto Cad (Computer Aided Design).

At Phase-III, Gangyal, Jammu

(M): 9419226568/ 9419134742

Tele: 0191-2481532

Required

Versatile & Creative designer well versed with Auto-CAD

Must have- Interior Design Diploma & sound knowledge of Auto Card 2D

Job Type :- Full type Internship

For Interview Contact :

9149642872

Work from home

PART/FULL TIME EARN

EXTRA INCOME

1-2 HOUR PER DAY WORK

RETIRED PERSON, BUSINESSMAN,

JOB PERSONS, STUDENTS,

HOUSEWIFES, ETC.

7006984094

ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE