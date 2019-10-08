Employment Oct 8, 2019

Required
1. Telecaller [F]-2 No.
2. Receptionist [M/F] -2 No.
Experienced will be preferred
Salary best in the industry
For reputed institute
At kacchi chawni jammu
Contact: 9419115306
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY
Graphic Designer: Male +2/Graduate
2 to 6 years of Experience in Designing
Salary 20 to 25 Thousand
Digital Marketing Executive : MBA in Marketing, Fresher:Salary 15 to 20 Thousand
90860-85474 / 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Gym trainner required
MALE/ FEMALE AT
RKM GYM
Upper Gummat, Kanji House Jammu
For details
Contact: 9419128283
Required
IELTS/Spoken
English Teacher
Salary 10k to 15k
JP Consultant
Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
7006866614, 9419219237
REQUIRED STAFF
S No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lect in Chemistry M. Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed
2. History Teacher MA in History + B.Ed
Date of Interview : 10-10-2019
Time : 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib
Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368
R.K.S Girls higher secondary school, bishnah
(JAMMU – j&k)
Mob : 9419129807
REQUIRES
Item Salary
1. PGT Commerce (Full time) Above 18000 PM
2. PGT Commerce (Part time for Accts) Above 10000 PM
3. PGT Economics Above 15000 PM
4. PGT Geography Above 15000 PM
Sd/-
Principal
REQUIRED
Required a candidate who have knowledge of Computer Operating and Auto Cad (Computer Aided Design).
At Phase-III, Gangyal, Jammu
(M): 9419226568/ 9419134742
Tele: 0191-2481532
Required
Versatile & Creative designer well versed with Auto-CAD
Must have- Interior Design Diploma & sound knowledge of Auto Card 2D
Job Type :- Full type Internship
For Interview Contact :
9149642872
Work from home
PART/FULL TIME EARN
EXTRA INCOME
1-2 HOUR PER DAY WORK
RETIRED PERSON, BUSINESSMAN,
JOB PERSONS, STUDENTS,
HOUSEWIFES, ETC.
7006984094
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
Editorial
Shortage of IAS officers
Uri needs more bunkers
Make Maternity Hospital functional
Police reforms
New era of development
National Law University in J&K